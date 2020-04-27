Marshall School District Business Manager Bob Chady discusses the number of meals bundles the district is handing out during its biweekly food pickups during the April 22 school board meeting. The meeting was held via an online platform where people could join using a webcamera or a phone. Chady said the most recent number indicated 400 children were receiving food bundles, but he anticipates the number will increase as schools are closed through the remainder of the academic year, set to expire June 30.