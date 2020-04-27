When Marshall middle and high school students see their report card for the second semester of the school year, they won’t be seeing As, Bs, Cs, Ds, or Fs. Instead, it will either be a pass or fail. The Marshall School Board approved the grading policy – as well as several other policies – at its April 22 meeting. The change in grading was first discussed at the April 1 meeting when high school principal Sharon Tebo reported many area school districts were moving to the pass/fail system in light of the coronavirus, which has closed schools through the rest of the academic year.
Board President John Lutz said there were numerous reasons why the district would adapt the new grading format for grades 7-12, including access to technology and transition to virtual learning. Policy 345.1, outlining high school and middle school grading, will be suspended through June 30, the end of the current school year.
Initial discussions began on the possibility of decreasing the number of required graduation requirements from 27 to 23. District Administrator Dan Grady said policy 345.6 lists the number of credits a student must earn to graduate plus the need to take the state civics exam. He said the high school team has been talking about what should the credits look like for the class of 2020.
“With the school closure in mid-March, (27 credits) will be less attainable for a number of students,” Grady said.
Tebo would like the board to carefully consider the 15 required core credits as laid out by the Wisconsin Department of Instruction, plus, given the decision to move to a pass/fail grading policy for second semester, she would ask the board to consider a senior who has 23 total credits including the 15 DPI-defined core credits.
The principal said the reasoning behind the recommendation was based on the recognition of equity issues some seniors may be facing, such as barriers to internet access, students unable to spend as much time on school work because they are looking after younger siblings
“Our whole world has transformed into more of a remote teaching and learning environment and we don’t have the ability to be face-to-face and do the kind of things we normally would have done,” Tebo said.
By looking to ensure the seniors complete the 15 core credits, it would allow students to shift their focus to complete those courses and not spend as much time on earning a total of 27 credits.
Grady said while the board is focusing on decreasing the necessary number of credits for the class of 2020, it will likely have to consider the impact on underclassmen in the coming years.
The school board is anticipated to take action on this at its May 6 meeting.
Also during the meeting, a public hearing was held to request a waiver of school district standards as outlined in Wis. Stat. §121.02 to the Office of the Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI). The statute sets forth the minimum hours of direct pupil instruction. Due to Gov. Tony Evers directive to close schools for the remainder of the academic year, he has granted districts to request waiving the requirements.
No public or board comments were made during the public hearing; the school board approved applying for the waiver.
Other board action:
• Voted to suspend district policy 170 – related to remote participation in board meetings – until the end of the school year. This would allow members to remotely vote on agenda items.
• Heard from student representative senior Aubrie Kappes, who said many of her classmates are disappointed they were not able to say good-bye and get the closure of 14 years of education. The student representatives noted there are some students who are finding it difficult to stay motivated, but have been able to keep in contact with their friends, which has helped with their mental health.
• Learned the number of students taking free meals has gone from 160 children served per day to more than 400. District business manager Bob Chady expects the number of youths taking advantage of the program will continue to rise before it plateaus. Additionally, there are two buses delivering food bundles to those families who are unable to pick up items at the school.
• Were told by building principals that things are going well and staff continue to meet virtually on a regular basis. The administrators reported teachers regularly mention they miss the students and continue to find innovative ways to deliver instruction.
• Reiterated all school facilities are closed until June 30, the final day of the 2019-2020 contract year.
• Learned Brynn Frank won an Outstanding Dance Performance Jerry Award for the high school’s fall production of the musical “Mamma Mia.”
