Nearly any student who wants to open-enroll into the Waterloo School District for the 2021-2022 academic year will be able to after the school board voted Jan. 11 to set an unlimited availability for seats across all grades; the one exception is for the PreK-4 special education program. Due to anticipated staff shortages, the district will not have the availability to allow elementary school children to open enroll in that program.
District Superintendent Brian Henning said this would not preclude any families who already have a child open-enrolled into the district to open-enroll any younger students into the PreK-4 special education program.
“Any family who has a regular ed student and then they qualify for special education or any siblings of students already in the district already have rights to continue or enroll in the district,” he said. “This would only be for new open enrollment students whose family is new to the district altogether.”
Henning explained it is difficult to find PreK-4 special education staff to hire and the current number of students the Waterloo School District is serving in that age group of the program is already high “to the point where if we even took one more student we would probably be in a situation where we would need to hire another teacher.”
It was noted if a PreK-4 student open enrolls into the district and it was determined the child needed an individual education plan (IEP), Waterloo would be required to provide him or her with special education and any related services.
The superintendent hopes the district will be able to have availability for open enrollees in the PreK-4 special education program in the future.
According to the board meeting packet, in the past several years the district has not set a limit on the number of open enrollees it would accept; this is a marked change from what the district had previously done for decades. The decision to allow to unlimited open enrollment seats is to reverse the negative open enrollment trend in the district, where more families opt to open enroll out of the Waterloo School District.
“In order to promote growth in the district, we need to be as welcoming as we can to any students in all areas,” Henning said.
District gears up for summer school
With the regular school year nearly halfway completed, the board approved the 2021 summer school course guide.
Director of Student Services and Summer School Director Victoria Kalscheuer said the hope is to have students in grades PreK-8 attend summer school from June 14 through July 2 with the high school program held June 7-July 2. She said a week has been added to the high school summer school due to the number of students who will need to recover credits. The hope is the additional time will allow for creative ways to help those students who need to make up credits.
Furthermore, summer school will be five days a week; Kalscheuer noted the district has fluctuated in having the program operate four or five days a week throughout the years. She said holding summer school five days per week maximizes the amount of time students can recover credits.
“We are hoping we can offer lunch this year but that’s still a little bit up in the air as we finalize things but that is our goal,” the administrator said. “We’re also going to attempt to have no fees for summer school.”
According to Kalscheuer, the reason for having the program begin so shortly after the conclusion of the academic year is per the desires of families and staff as it allows for more summer vacation time. The administrator said there had been discussions on adding another two weeks of the program during July but hesitated to do so this year because the district is not sure what the summer will bring in terms of COVID-19.
Other board news:
• Henning announced 30 district employees would receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine the week of Jan. 11. According to the results of a survey, 75% of staff responded that they want to receive the vaccine. The superintendent said the district will assist in making arrangements for employees who wish to get vaccinated.
“We’re just happy to be able to offer it. The more staff we get protected, the better able we are to hold school without interruptions so we’re excited about that,” he said.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has not yet released the tier school staff will be part of for vaccination distribution.
