As school districts across the state determine how to best grade the final term of the 2019-2020 academic year, the Waterloo School Board chose to base the fourth quarter marks for students in fifth through 12th grade on the grades earned during third quarter.
During the Monday night meeting, the board approved a grading policy, which, unlike some surrounding school districts, does not use the pass/fail option. High school principal Brad Donner said when talking with staff about how they would like to grade in the final quarter of the year, the group did not want to use pass/fail as it would be a challenge to switch the grading scale at this point in the year.
The policy outlines how the final term three grade in a given class will be used as the baseline for the fourth quarter grade. For example, if a student earned a B in a science class during the third quarter, they would begin the final quarter of the class with a B. The policy states virtual learning engagement and performance can only improve on the baseline grade for the fourth term grade.
In the case of a class that the student will only be taking during fourth quarter, such as personal finance and career skills in the high school and agriculture, technical education, careers, and art in middle school, the youth’s cumulative grade point average at the end of the third quarter will be used as the baseline grade. For instance, a student with a 3.0 GPA would start the class with a B.
However, if the student does not engage in the class or complete the work during the fourth quarter, the baseline grade can be dropped one level. If the student enters the last term with a baseline B grade and does not engage in the class or complete the work, the grade for the fourth quarter will be dropped to a C. Donner said if there are barriers to virtual learning, a parent can contact the building principal and ask for an exemption to the grade drop.
The high school principal said this grading policy would allow students to have a cumulative grade point average and give them the opportunity to engage to raise their GPA.
Newly elected board member Kate Lewandowski was concerned about the policy as it could punish students who have barriers to being engaged in class, such as a lack of technology. Although parents can call to ask for an exemption, Lewandowski was not sure this would work as some of the parents may also not be engaged enough to make the phone call.
Board vice president Nancy Thompson said she was uncomfortable with the blank allowance for a parent to make a phone call for an exemption.
School principals noted there are a handful of students in grades 5-12 who have not been engaged, including those who now cannot be reached by email or phone because the service has been disconnected.
“Those are the kids who keep me up at night,” said PreK-8 assistant principal Elizabeth Gould.
The board approved the grading policy change 5-2 with Lewandowski and Thompson voting in opposition
While the changes to grading only impacts students in grades 5-12, all Waterloo school attendees will start summer break about two weeks sooner than anticipated. In light of the current situation, the board agreed to end the school year on Friday, May 22.
“This is new territory for all of us and area schools are looking at ending sooner because the students are covering more material and getting through the work faster,” said Superintendent Brian Henning, noting many people are simply ready to be done with the 2019-2020 academic year.
Donner and PreK-8 principal Shawn Bartelt both said they’ve received communication from parents about the stress the entire situation is causing students. The high school principal said ending the school year early will likely decrease the amount of anxiety students, and parents, are feeling.
Bartelt said families have been experiencing “a lot on their plates” beyond home-based learning, such as economic hardships or knowing someone experiencing coronavirus.
“Anything that we can really do to help out those families and students to reduce that stress and anxiety is beneficial,” he said. “Teachers are putting in almost more time now than when they were face-to-face, with all the one-to-one phone calls, group meetings, planning; it’s a new world for them and they’re working extremely hard.”
While classes will end May 22, staff will continue to work as they will still have contract days.
Thompson asked if ending the academic year sooner will be a detriment to the students at the start of the 2020-2021 year. Donner expects re-teaching certain topics will be necessary at the start of next school year, adding some of the students may be able to handle independent learning better than others. Bartelt said staff will work together to determine what standards had already been taught and what ones need to be revisited during the 2020-2021 school year.
Gould said at the start of the upcoming academic year she anticipates having an interventionist work with Waterloo’s youngest students in the classroom to help make sure all students are caught up.
“Some of our first graders are going to just be big kindergartners,” she said. “Home instruction looks very different for each family.”
The board also approved a date for the class of 2020 graduation. The commencement ceremony, based on the recommendation of class advisors, counselors and administrators, is set for July 19 at 1 p.m. at the football field/track complex. In an effort to facilitate social distancing, each student will be limited to four in-person guests for the event. Board members did question whether the district would be able to reschedule the ceremony if Safer at Home does not allow for large gatherings by July 19. Henning said the administration would reassess the situation as the date gets closer to determine if the event can continue as planned.
