State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor proclaimed the week of May 4 as ‘Teacher Appreciation Week’ in Wisconsin. Stanford Taylor noted her gratitude to teachers, especially during the temporary statewide school building closures due to COVID-19.
“Teachers have the incredible responsibility of educating our youth, preparing them for tomorrow’s world, and inspiring a lifelong love of learning,” Stanford Taylor said on a news release. “As many have seen through the ongoing public health emergency, the ability of teachers to adapt and support their students is invaluable. Teachers dedicate countless hours to helping students succeed, preparing them for further education, and teaching them important life skills. Please join me in showing your appreciation for Wisconsin’s teachers this week.”
Stanford Taylor also thanked family members who have become teachers in their homes and community members who have come together to help children continue to learn.
Teacher Appreciation Week recognizes those who are studying to become tomorrow’s teachers, celebrates the many contributions Wisconsin teachers make to our communities, and thanks other staff at schools for helping students, including pupil services personnel, nurses, aids, and volunteers.
