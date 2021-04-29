The Marshall High School Science Olympiad team competed in the 2021 Wisconsin State Science Olympiad Tournament on Saturday, April 17. The Cardinals finished in 15th place overall, just one point behind 14th place, among 37 schools with 55 teams throughout the state participating.
Gathering safely to take part remotely from MHS as a team, they finished in the top ten in nine of their 24 events, including: 4th place in Codebusters — Matthew Brodbeck, Sandy Chen, and Brooke Oswald; 6th place in Write It Do It — Brooke Oswald and Grayson Armstrong; 6th place in Wright Stuff — Brooke German and Jacob Burke; 8th place in Horticulture — McKenzie Jansen and Jack Schuster; 9th place in Dynamic Planet — Brooke Oswald; 9th place in Geologic Mapping — Jack Schuster and Brooke Oswald; 10th place in Mystery Build — Sandy Chen and McKenzie Jansen; 10th place in Virtual Geocaching — Grayson Armstrong and Jack Schuster; and 10th place in Chemistry Lab — Brooke German.
“All members of our team deserve unique acknowledgement this year because, with only eight competitors, each person was tasked with taking on five or six different events. In a typical year, most students are able to focus more narrowly on three or four events,” said Coach Joe Wells. “Also, kudos to all for working through the quirks of engaging with this extra-curricular activity during a pandemic. The success of this year’s team was built on each member’s ability and willingness to collaborate, even when technical and logistical barriers often made that challenging.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.