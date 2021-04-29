Fourth place team

The Marshall Science Olympiad Codebusters team, pictured from left, Matthew Brodbeck, Sandy Chen, and Brooke Oswald took fourth place in the competition. The Cardinals team took 15th place overall at the state competition held earlier this month with nine entries in the top 10.

 Contributed

The Marshall High School Science Olympiad team competed in the 2021 Wisconsin State Science Olympiad Tournament on Saturday, April 17. The Cardinals finished in 15th place overall, just one point behind 14th place, among 37 schools with 55 teams throughout the state participating.

Gathering safely to take part remotely from MHS as a team, they finished in the top ten in nine of their 24 events, including: 4th place in Codebusters — Matthew Brodbeck, Sandy Chen, and Brooke Oswald; 6th place in Write It Do It — Brooke Oswald and Grayson Armstrong; 6th place in Wright Stuff — Brooke German and Jacob Burke; 8th place in Horticulture — McKenzie Jansen and Jack Schuster; 9th place in Dynamic Planet — Brooke Oswald; 9th place in Geologic Mapping — Jack Schuster and Brooke Oswald; 10th place in Mystery Build — Sandy Chen and McKenzie Jansen; 10th place in Virtual Geocaching — Grayson Armstrong and Jack Schuster; and 10th place in Chemistry Lab — Brooke German.

“All members of our team deserve unique acknowledgement this year because, with only eight competitors, each person was tasked with taking on five or six different events. In a typical year, most students are able to focus more narrowly on three or four events,” said Coach Joe Wells. “Also, kudos to all for working through the quirks of engaging with this extra-curricular activity during a pandemic. The success of this year’s team was built on each member’s ability and willingness to collaborate, even when technical and logistical barriers often made that challenging.”

