Families with children who attend classes in the Waterloo School District will now know what days there will not be school during the 2021-2022 academic year after the school board voted Monday on the calendar.
The Waterloo School Board had a lengthy discussion regarding the latest staff-created calendar during a special April 26 meeting, which resulted in a 3-3 tie with recently elected board member Charlie Crave abstaining. The elected body decided that in an effort to have a non-tied vote, it would bring forward the 2021-2022 calendar to the regular May meeting.
The board approved the calendar Monday with a 5-2 vote with Kate Lewandowski and Jim Setz voting no. During the April 26 vote, Matt Schneider had voted in the same matter as Lewandowski and Setz, but at the May 10 meeting decided to vote for the amended staff calendar that had been presented at the special meeting. Monday night’s discussion and vote took less than 10 minutes.
“I’ve been involved the whole way through and feel very clear on this and know where I sit,” Schneider said. “This is the calendar they proposed to us and not the original one.”
The approved calendar includes 175 student contact days with one staff professional development day during the months of September, January, February and April, and two development days in October. There will also be four professional development days in August before the first official day of school, which will be Wednesday, Sept. 1. The last day of school will be Friday, June 3.
Teachers had previously presented a 2021-2022 calendar with 12 professional development days and 173 student contact days after the school board asked the staff to create their “dream calendar.” During the regular April meeting, several board members asked the staff to increase the number of student contact days to 175 and decrease the professional development days to 10. The amended calendar was brought before the board during the special April 26 meeting.
Among the other significant dates impacting families on the calendar is winter break, with no school beginning Friday, Dec. 24 and classes resuming Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Spring break is scheduled to start Monday, March 28, 2022 with school back in session on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.