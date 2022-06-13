The Marshall School District has opted to continue involvement in the United States Department of Agriculture Summer Food Service Program through Friday, July 22.
The Summer Food Service Program provides meals for both breakfast and lunch to children in the district during summer months Monday through Friday when access to school meals are typically unavailable.
Students 18 and younger are eligible to participate in the program. Students between the ages of 19 and 21 who have disabilities, as defined by state or local public education agencies, may also participate.
Meals will be offered at both the Marshall Early Learning Center, 369 School St., and Marshall Elementary, 617 Madison St. Meals will be available at both buildings and will have the same menus daily. Breakfast is served from 7:30-8 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:45 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Participants may attend both breakfast and lunch, or one or the other.
The program is structured around summer school, with classes held between the two meal times.
The school district initially qualified for the program in 2019 and has participated since. District eligibility to participate in the program is based on the percentage of students who qualify for free or price-reduced meals during the school year.
The program is 100% funded by the USDA through reimbursements to the district, and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Business Manager Bob Chady said that USDA reimbursements provide financial stability for the program.
“The district would need to revert to offering meals on a paid basis, which would likely significantly impact participation and the district’s ability to continue offering meals over the summer,” Chady said.
Students who attend summer school will have access to bussing and those who qualify for bus transportation during the school year. Buses will have a 7:40 a.m. targeted arrival time, and will leave after lunch at 12:30 p.m. daily.
“Students not registered for summer school courses are welcome to participate in the summer food service program and receive free breakfasts and/or lunch though will need to provide for their own transportation,” Chady said.
Menus or item availability may change daily. The Marshall School District, like many area districts, has recently dealt with challenges gathering school meal items due to supply chain issues
“We expect to continue to see such challenges this summer,” Chady said. “While the monthly meal menus are set in advance and the district places our orders accordingly, that doesn’t guarantee the products will be available to meet our needs, thus changes to daily menus or items may be necessary.”
Meals must be eaten on site. Neither delivery or curbside pickup will be available.