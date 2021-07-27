Marshall’s summer school is winding down with the last day of the program on Friday, July 23. Early Learning Center Principal Rich Peters, who oversees the program, at the July 21 school board meeting said 631 students participated in the program. This was 193 more than the 2019 program and 14 more than last year, when the classes were held remotely. Additionally, 200 of the summer school students are transported by bus.
A total of 41 certified Marshall staff were employed for summer school with 11 support staff members who ran a total of 84 course offerings.
The district has been able to provide free breakfast and free lunch to all summer school attendees. Each day the district averages 150-160 breakfasts served and 240 lunches. Overall, approximately 4,700 breakfasts and 7,000 lunches had been served.
Among the highlights of the summer school program is the new in-person 4k summer school class; a popular Life on the Farm class where students get the chance to utilize the E. Peck Animal Agriculture Learning Center by doing morning chores such as feeding the animals and collecting the eggs, and other activities such as listening to animal heart rates, weighing the chickens, milk labs, and making butter; and the second grade Learning for Justice rotation. According to teacher Carolyn Stoughton, students have learned about gender stereotypes and racial justice.
Stoughton said during the gender stereotypes unit, students analyzed the stereotypes like boys can’t wear dresses and girls play with dolls.
“These were all stereotypes the students set themselves and the goal was to not feel limited by the stereotypes that are given to their gender as well as ways to stand up against people supporting those gender stereotypes,” she said.
As part of the racial justice unit, Stoughton is leading discussions on the difference between skin color and race and what racism is. The children looked at past and current events by talking about moments in the Civil Rights movement, anti-Asian racism during COVID and the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I have loved facilitating conversations in this rotation, listening to students question history and the status quo and hearing about how they are continuing these conversations at home,” Stoughton said.
A daily message is sent to families explaining what will be taught the following day, how the lesson will be taught, and the importance of the topic. Stoughton said each family is given the opportunity to opt out of a lesson.
The teacher said a few families have elected to opt out of the some of the specific lessons and an entire unit due to their personal beliefs. Some of the families did choose to opt in for other lessons though, she said.
“Some people think that these students are too young to learn about these topics but they constantly bring in personal examples and understanding the class which shows they are already exposed to and observing this content in their lives,” Stoughton said.
Other board news:
• Agreed to have the YMCA rent space at the elementary school to provide after-school care for children ages 4-13, Monday through Friday, from 3:30-6 p.m.
The district will continue its agreement with School’s Out, which also provides after-school child care at the Early Learning Center during those same times and for the same age range of youth.
The board was also informed district staff will provide childcare supervision on Mondays between 2:15 and 3:30 p.m. at no charge to families. Students will be released at 2:15 p.m. every Monday to allow for staff collaboration and professional development time.
• Had a first reading of the high school and middle school co-curricular handbooks. One of the major changes is the addition of COVID procedures, which Athletic Director Matt Kleinheinz said aligns with the guidelines released by WIAA. The handbooks are expected to be approved in August.
• Approved the district to take part in the nationwide class action national vaping litigation. Superintendent Dan Grady said in the past few years, the majority of student expulsions were due to using a THC-filled vaping device.