As the academic year winds down, there are two large events many high school students anticipate – graduation and Prom. Last year, coronavirus forced schools to modify graduation ceremonies and outright cancel the formal dance. This year, many districts have decided to move forward with in-person graduation ceremonies, but Prom is being recognized differently across the area.
In Waterloo, the school is having a Prom June 11 and parents hosted a formal dance for all the Waterloo High School students on May 1; Lake Mills had a parent-hosted Prom May 1 with no school-affiliated dance; Deerfield High School is planning a formal, catered dinner in lieu of the dance later this month; and Cambridge chose not to have Prom this year but plans to either have a fall Prom or combined class of 2022 and 2023 Prom in the spring.
In Marshall, the high school will host its Prom this Saturday, though it will look different than past years.
Becky Denniston, Prom advisor and MHS social studies teacher, said in January she talked with Principal Eugene Syvrud about the possibility of the school having a formal dance “but we of course just needed to play the ‘wait and see game’ because of Covid.”
At the time, Denniston knew even if Marshall was able to hold Prom, it might have to be held outside of Dane County due to the restrictions put in place by Public Health Madison & Dane County. At the start of the year, PHMDC had enacted emergency order 12, allowing indoor gatherings of up to 10 people with physical distancing and face coverings. As of the most recent order, indoor gatherings are allowed of up to 150 or 350 people based on the whether food and beverages are available; masking is still required for public indoor spaces.
“I reached out to (Waterloo Parks Director) Gabe Haberkorn about the (Waterloo Firemen’s Park) Pavilion and he was really great about meeting with me and then again with the kids so they could get a feel for the room,” she said. “We are really excited about having Prom there because it’s a great venue.”
With the place and date set, the high school had to determine what other COVID-19 mitigation measures would be in place. Denniston said all student attendees will be required to wear masks, as will any parents who choose to attend the evening’s grand march.
“(Masking) is part of our district policy for our students who are attending school in person, so we are simply following those expectations,” she said. “I also plan to have hand sanitizing stations in the room and it looks like we will have around 125 kids attending, so there will be plenty of room to ‘space out’ in the room.”
Additionally, no outside guests will be allowed at the 2021 Prom. Denniston said the students have been understanding of this rule considering the current circumstances.
This year, as in the past, all students in grades 9-12 are invited to attend the formal dance.
While the entire school can attend the dance, Marshall has traditionally been planned and hosted by the junior class, which then voted on their peers to be part of the court. However, in 2021, a new tradition will begin. Since the current senior class would have missed out on the opportunity to be part of a court and plan the event if the school continued to have the junior class host the formal dance it was decided from this year forward, the senior class will be responsible for Prom.
Denniston said this ensures no class misses out on the opportunity to plan and host a Prom and be part of the court.
“It puts a little extra stress on the parents of seniors since graduation is right around the corner, but they have been planning the Post Prom After Party are doing an amazing job of pulling things together so that the kids have a great night,” the Prom advisor said. “We are really blessed to have so many great families support this effort in some way or another-even families of kids who aren’t seniors.”
The senior class has chosen the theme of Mystique Garden, which will feature lots of flowers, fairy lights and a welcome invitation to spring, Denniston said.
“Really, I just wanted to make sure that we could have some sort of Prom because I know how difficult this past year has been on students and everyone for that matter. They have missed out on some of the events and celebrations that I think we have come to take for granted over the years, so having Prom for them was a must for me to try and pull off,” she said. “Thankfully, we have had the full support of our administration and the community.”
