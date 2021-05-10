Five different facility improvement projects are on the horizon for the Marshall School District.
The school board committee of the whole on May 5 voted to move forward with architectural design and construction management service McKinstry, which has worked with the school district in the past. McKinstry is set to help the district address recently identified needs across the school’s facilities, with security improvements highlighted as a widespread necessity.
District business manager Bob Chady said each of the district’s four buildings are in need of security upgrades at the main entrances.
“If you walk in the front doors of the school, during the school day you have to be buzzed in — there’s a camera the school office can look at, identify who you are, ask you questions and then buzz you in,” Chady said. “Once the visitor is into the school, they’re into the school. The part that we would like to change or address is to provide some sort of holding vestibule or, better yet, require all visitors that enter the building to have to walk through the school office where it’s secure, tight, and then they’ve got to be buzzed out of the school office into the school proper.”
Chady noted the high school, middle school and elementary school are ideally suited for the upgrades, with each building already featuring a school office located on an exterior wall. The office of the Early Learning Center, however, is situated in the center of the building and would need to be moved near the facility’s main entrance to accommodate the security upgrades.
Chady also said the new entrances would require in-depth design work and construction would likely begin in the summer of 2022, though it might be pushed to summer 2023 if needed.
Secondly, the district is looking to create a professional learning center on the underutilized lower level of the ELC to house the school’s reading recovery program and to host regional training for teachers from other school districts, the latter of which would bring in revenue opportunities, Chady said. Work on the professional learning center is targeted for this summer, as the district would like to pursue it “in a more timely fashion,” Chady said.
A third improvement project would consist of an expansion of the maintenance and receiving area in the ELC to allow for the addition of a garage, with the ELC’s snow plow truck currently stored outside. A fourth project would expand the high school’s technology education learning spaces to support “more robust” programming, while the final planned project would upgrade the restrooms in the middle school, Chady said.
Board President Debbie Frigo also said the improvement projects would likely require a referendum for borrowing purposes, though Chady noted McKinstry has identified several alternative funding sources the district could utilize.
The committee also:
• Elected school board officers, with Debbie Frigo back as president, Mike Rateike moving from treasurer to vice president, Allison Fuelling serving as the new treasurer and Heather Herschleb returning as clerk.
