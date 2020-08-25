The plans to reopen the schools may have become the focal point of recent board meetings, but that isn’t the only item Marshall School District has been exploring. In June, the school board was made aware of an online petition calling for the district to create an action plan to support Black and brown students. Since then, two racial justice listening sessions have been conducted, including one during the school board’s committee of the whole meeting.
At a previous meeting, Marshall High School alumni Wyeth Augustine-Marceil said while the district had started conversations on racial justice, no concrete action plan was created.
The district has now created a draft plan, which was presented by Superintendent Dan Grady during the Aug. 19 board meeting that will incorporate the demands made in the petition. The administration team and school board President Debi Frigo created a template to document the progress of the justice categories.
“There are district goals, the action – so the updates of what resources and what work we have put in, and then a time for reflection otherwise known as shortcomings, and then an area for comments,” Grady said, adding he wants to continue the conversation on the topic
The board had briefly talked about the district’s vision and values at the Aug. 5 meeting, but was pressed for time to discuss it at a deeper level.
The superintendent said the template was a tool for the district and is a fluid document that can be edited.
“It’s also going to be, when it’s ready, shared with our families, if they are looking for how they can get anti-racist training or conversations,” Grady said.
The superintendent said Augustine-Marceil suggested similar to the racial justice discussions, conversations on the topic of anti-racism be scheduled so people can attend.
As part of the petition, one of the ways to support Black and brown students was to hire more diverse staff. Frigo wanted to know how the district can seek out and recruit candidates who are members of the Black and brown communities.
“How do we get those employees to our district,” she asked.
The board president said according to elementary school Principal Kathy Kennon, there are not as many educators of color, making it more challenging to find candidates who are seeking employment in the Marshall School District.
Grady said during the recent hiring process, he along with two other administrators talked about how the district can employ a more diverse staff.
“Those conversations are happening; we are living it right now,” he said.
Graduation requirements lowered
Due to the quick shift from in-person to virtual instruction during the final months of the school year, the school board voted to decrease the number of credits to graduate from 27 to 23 for the Class of 2020. At the June meeting, a discussion led by high school counselor Rebecca Schneider suggested having the decrease in required credits permanent. During her presentation to the board, she felt 27 credits needed to graduate were not equitable for all students to achieve.
Newly hired Marshall High School Principal Eugene Syvrud suggested the number of required credits be reduced to 25 and had the information printed in the draft student-parent high school handbook.
His reasoning behind going to 25 and not 24 credits as previously discussed, was to ensure students would need to get their 25th credit during senior year; a student could earn eight credits for each of their first three years in high school.
“It makes that senior year a little more important,” Syvrud said, noting he would be fine with a minimum 24 credits required to graduate from Marshall High School.
Additionally, the high school handbook outlines that juniors and seniors do not need to earn open campus privileges, but Syvrud noted the ability for them to leave campus can be taken away.
The changes to the student-parent high school handbook were approved along with the updated student-parent handbooks for the middle school, elementary school, Early Learning Center, and special education.
The board also:
• Approved a one-year leave of absence request and a one-year extension for staff members.
• Heard from student representative Chase Zimmerman who announced the high school student council has decided to cancel the Homecoming dance and parade due to coronavirus. The council is still looking at ways the classes can compete against one another, which could include dress up days, penny wars or a scavenger hunt.
• Learned the district will be creating procedures and policies related to COVID-19 mitigation plans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.