Marshall School District business manager Bob Chady was right on the money in early October when he presented a proposed mill rate of $10.47. When the school board met Oct. 27 to approve the finalized budget numbers, the mill rate figure stayed the same.
While this number stayed steady, several other 2020-2021 general fund budget numbers changed since the Oct. 7 annual meeting and budget hearing. The most significant change was the reduction in general aid. Chady had estimated the Marshall School District would receive a bit more than $7.9 million in equalization aid. Based on the school aid formula, the district will receive approximately $7.8 million.
“That then, of course, puts more burden on the local property tax payers,” he said.
Instead of property taxes accounting for $3,884,754 of the general fund revenue, it will now fund $3,969,491 of the budget.
Based on the updated figures, the overall general fund budget revenue for the current academic year is now $14,748,763, an increase of $510,067 compared to the original budget.
One huge area of revenue growth was for the number of students open enrolling into the district. The original budget estimated $584,797; the revised budget was $958,750. Chady said the increase was due to Marshall serving as the host school for the JEDI program. All students enrolled in the program are considered to be open enrollees into the Marshall School District.
However, the increase in open enrollment through JEDI also means for expenses for the district. The Marshall School District’s purchased services, which went from $2,669,698 to $3,283,102.
“The vast majority of that is the open-enrollment out students. With the JEDI students, while we receive the open-enrollment in revenue, we technically pay that out to JEDI,” Chady said. “And because Marshall had 17 more open-enrolled out students than we originally had anticipated, we needed to adjust for that figure, too.”
The purchased services may have been the most significant change to the general fund expenses, but there were also increases for staff salaries and benefits. The final overall general revenue expenses are now set at $15,030,858, a $973,007 increase compared to the original budget presented in early October.
Chady is not overly concerned that the 2020-2021 budget is a deficit. He told the board there are several positions that are accounted for under the salaries and benefits that the district does not plan to fill and expects those amounts to be subtracted from the appropriate expense line items.
