As school districts move forward with having in-person instruction, decisions that were once routine now take more deliberation. Overnight field trips and fundraisers have typically been swiftly approved by the Waterloo School Board but during its Sept. 14 meeting, more consideration was taken before making a decision.
Various high school organizations put forth requests for overnight field trips during the current school year. The majority of the trips will be in state with four taking students across state lines, including a foreign country.
Waterloo High School Principal Brad Donner said the staff and students are aware some of the requested trips may not occur this year unless it is deemed safe for such activities to occur.
Board member Kate Lewandowski asked the board to table taking action until a later date, since most of the trips were not scheduled until spring or summer and the coronavirus situation may change as the school year progresses.
Board President Matt Schneider and Vice President Nancy Thompson agreed with Lewandowski’s request. Thompson supports the trips but has concerns “about when we’re talking about things only a couple months down the road, whether it is going to be considered safe or whether there will even be accommodations for overnight trips.”
However, District Administrator Brian Henning urged the board to take action so the groups taking the overnight trips would be able to start planning and, if necessary, fundraising. By approving the trips, it would indicate the board supports the organizations and the reasons for taking part in the overnight events, he said. At the same time, the trips can be reviewed from a COVID-19 perspective, as it gets closer to the actual date of the event.
“I would hate people to not get to prepare and plan and fundraise now when everything might be opened up and ready to go in spring and not have those people ready to take a trip when you give your blessing,” the district administrator said.
Board member Jim Setz agreed with Henning, noting the groups would not go on the trips if COVID is a concern at the time of the overnight. He trusts the administration to follow the coronavirus pandemic and determine if the trips are safe or not.
The school board did choose to approve the requests, as long as consideration is given to the fact the trips could be cancelled if there continue to be COVID-19 concerns with Lewandowski abstaining from the vote.
“Yes, I want all of these kids to go overnight, but no, I don’t want them to go when we have COVID,” she said. “It’s hard, not knowing the situation in the spring, to say yes right now.”
The FFA put forth the most requests for overnight field trips including the January 2021 Half Time Conference in Stevens Point, the March 2021 212 & 360 Conference in Wisconsin Dells, July 2021 Washington Leadership Conference in Washington DC, July 2021 officer leadership outing with a destination TBD, and August 2021 State Fair in West Allis.
The annual National FFA Convention, held Nov. 27-29 in Indianapolis, has already been shifted to a virtual event.
The FBLA requested to attend the April 2021 state competition in Green Bay, and the June 20201 National FBLA competition in Anaheim, California. The November WFLC in Stevens Point has already been changed to a virtual event.
Additionally, the softball team is also requesting a trip to Florida for the 2021 spring break.
The most extensive travel request is the English and history departments’ nine-day Costa Rica trip set for June 2021.
Following the meeting, Henning said there are no regular school field trips scheduled for fall or winter. According to him, most field trips occur in spring, so if there are changes to the coronavirus situation, the district may reconsider whether the outings will occur. But, for now, there will be no field trips for the 2020-2021 school year.
The board also approved multiple fundraisers; Donner said current fundraisers are being conducted virtually. Conditions will be closely monitored to determine if spring and summer in-person fundraisers can be held.
The board also:
• Approved additional compensation for staff members who are taking on overload assignments or advanced placement courses. The 10 staff members taking on these assignments will be paid $625 for each semester overload class and the same amount for each AP class they are instructing.
• Approved hiring Jennifer Schneider as a pool and fitness center attendant and Lynn Dose as the fall sports and middle school athletic director.
• Approved the addition of the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act to the employee handbook. It includes up to 80 hours of sick leave at the employee’s regular rate if they are unable to work due to quarantine and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis; up to 80 hours of sick leave at two-thirds of the regular rate because they need to care for a quarantined individual or care for a child whose daycare of school closed or is unavailable due to COVID-19; and an additional up to 10 weeks at two-thirds the regular rate if the employee is unable to work because they need to care for a child whose school or child care provider is unavailable for reasons related to COVID-19.
