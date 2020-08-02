When a student gets head lice, the families of all the children in that classroom are notified. But what will happen when a student tests positive for coronavirus? Who needs to be notified? How should they be notified? That was the question before the Waterloo School Board during its July 27 special meeting. While the agenda item was tabled, the board had plenty to say about communicating COVID-19 cases with families.
“I think we definitely need direction on this,” said Superintendent Brian Henning. “Board members have to some degree been driving this communication topic.”
He said if there is a certain level of circumstances known to the district, the direction for communication to families can be a somewhat easy path. It is the circumstances not known to the district that can make communication a bit more challenging.
“If somebody emails an administrator at 12 o’clock at night, do they have an obligation to notify parents and students at all hours of the night, what if we hear somebody is positive but parents and students tell us the kid’s not positive,” Henning said. “You just start thinking about the ‘what ifs.’”
The superintendent wanted to know what the board thought about sending out messages about students or staff who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Henning said the district is unable to release any student specific information such as names. But, much like head lice, an alert can be sent to families in a specific classroom or in some cases, building-wide.
“I think people are expecting more communication and more detailed communication around this so they can make the decision about whether to send their child if the (COVID-19) case is in that class or in that grade or in that building,” the superintendent said. “It becomes sort of challenging to manage those ‘what ifs’ without clear direction.”
He said if a student has coronavirus, the family should contact their building office and report the student has the virus. But, Henning noted families are not required to disclose the type of illness that is keeping a child home from school.
Board member Kate Lewandowski suggested families be notified that if a student has coronavirus symptoms they should stay home and along the same lines, asking people to notify the district if a student has been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Henning agreed, but wanted to know at what point does the school office need to be notified.
“Is there an expectation that I monitor my phone or my email 24-hours per day?,” he asked.
Board President Matt Schneider recommended the superintendent check emails during regular hours and send out communication within 24 hours of receiving the information.
Henning added was a bit concerned about what happens if the district is getting to threshold when the school building would need to be shut down. Currently, the district is considering shutting the facilities for two weeks if the confirmed coronavirus cases are greater than 1% of staff and student population. For example, if there are 1,000 students and staff, 10 or more COVID-19 cases would result in the school closing and moving to all virtual instruction.
“If we have a parent dropping a kid off and they stop by the office and say ‘Billy or Suzy has COVID,’ they don’t know they might be pushing over the threshold limit,” the superintendent said. “So now I have a thousand kids and staff in the building … do I turn around and send kids home for the day or do we call off school the next day.”
Lewandowski said the district can’t be unreasonable and if it hits the 1%, school should be called off beginning the following day after the threshold is met. Schneider agreed to the point, saying this would allow for a 24-hour timeframe to take action and send out communication to families.
While Henning agreed with the pair, he also said if the facilities stay open when it hits the threshold, the district could face liability claims. Lewandowski suggested the threshold policy could be adjusted slightly to be 1% plus or minus one case.
“If we reach the limit and we keep the kids in school, there will be some people who will not be happy with that,” Henning said.
The board also:
• Decided to move forward with the start dates set by the WIAA for football, volleyball and cross-country. The board plans to vote on what fall co-curriculars will move forward and what ones will be canceled at its August meeting. So far, the YOST (Young and Old Stick Together) program has been canceled for the fall as has the fall musical.
• Approved the PreK-8 and 9-12 handbooks. Among some of the notable changes were a list of coronavirus-related inappropriate actions (removing mask without permission, intentionally spitting/coughing on another person, purposely not following social distance procedures, refusing to wear a mask) and the consequences of such offenses; instructional expectations for in person and virtual learning; allowing students to carry backpacks to decrease stopping at lockers during the school day; and categorizing making threats that pose immediate danger as a C offense.
• Canceled the regularly scheduled open house; instead, teachers will schedule individual meetings with families during the week of Aug. 24.
