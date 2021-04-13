One month after voting 5-2 to move the Waterloo High School Prom to June 11, the Waterloo School Board again saw the item on Monday night’s meeting agenda. The board chose to not take any action in moving the date from June 11.
Last month, high school Principal Shawn Bartelt recommended the district move the Prom from May to June. One of the reasons behind this suggestion was due to quarantine requirements. At the March meeting, he said if even one student who attends the Prom tests positive for coronavirus, everyone who attends would need to be out of the school for up to two weeks. Bartelt was concerned how this would impact the final weeks of the school year.
By having Prom after the conclusion of the academic year, if there were a positive COVID-19 case from a student who attended Prom, it would not impact students’ ability to attend class in person.
Bartelt said at Monday’s meeting that the district had not set any firm plans in place other than the date in case the board changed it’s decision on the date of Prom. The principal said the tentative plan includes having a dinner followed by a dance, which would include a grand march. There would be no post-prom. The entire event would be held on school property.
According to him, school districts in the Capitol Conference are “all over the place” when it comes to hosing the Prom. Bartelt some have outright canceled the event while others are limiting the number of attendees or conducing a socially-distanced dance.
During public comment Eric Salmi spoke on behalf of a group of parents that has been working to create a private Prom event that will have no affiliation with the district.
“As I look at the board, a lot of you don’t have kids at home anymore. Matt (Schneider, board president), I know you do,” Salmi said. “I’m sure you’ve had some tears at your house and frustration coming out of your kids. Everybody has. These kids need to cut loose a little bit.”
Board members Kate Lewandowski and Gene Kegler emphasized the district did not cancel the Prom, it was merely postponing it by about one month.
“Why can’t we wait one month,” Lewandowski asked.
Parent Angie Christensen, who is also on the parent Prom group, said based on a suggestion made at the March meeting by Schneider, families were polled. According to the results, 75% would prefer to have a May 1 event and more than 50% of the respondents said they would not attend a June Prom.
Bartelt has spoken with a few students who said they would be interested in having a June Prom, but had not surveyed families.
Salmi said in the student’s perspective, moving the date was akin to cancelling the event. The parent also implied there would be fewer students choosing to attend the school-sponsored June Prom.
“How many juniors and seniors would attend that (June) function instead of, I’ll say, having their own beer party,” Salmi said. “I’m not willing to sacrifice some kids life because we postpone Prom. … We can give them a secure (private) Prom. The parents organization is willing to take on the responsibility.”
According to Salmi, the parent-sponsored Prom, would require masks and there would be hand sanitizer available. Attendees’ parents must sign a permission slip to attend. The slip, which is available on a website for the event, requires parents to agree to release any and all liability and responsibility of the group hosting the event in the case of any accident or other concern occurs. If the parent does not agree to release the liability, their child may not attend the event.
“To hide behind COVID anymore is ridiculous,” Salmi said. “We’re going to follow the guidelines.”
No parents other than the volunteer chaperones would be allowed to attend, but Salmi said parents could possibly be on-site to watch the grand march from outside of the pavilion.
Salmi also asked the district to release its May 1 contracts for the Firemen’s Park pavilion as the parent group had not secured a location yet. He did not want the district to hold the facility contract to spite the students and parents who wished to hold the private event.
“You guys just need to cancel it,” the parent said.
Henning said the district did not release the contract to spite anyone but because he knew Prom was coming back on the April agenda. The administrator wanted to keep the contracts just in case the board changed course and opted to have the school-sponsored dance May 1.
“We’re not going to stop a private event,” Henning said, reminding everyone that the district would have no part in the private Prom.
There was some discussion among the board as to whether the school should have a Prom if parents are planning to host a private May 1 event. The board consensus was the district should still hold a June 11 event, especially because some families may not want their children to attend the parent-hosted dance.
Graduation plans firmed up
The board decided to keep the Saturday, June 5 date for graduation with a rain date of Sunday, June 6. Bartelt said the recommendation is to allow each graduate six tickets for family members.
Board Vice President Nancy Thompson asked if it would be possible to expand the number of graduation tickets to eight or 10. Bartelt said if a student only needs three or four tickets for the event, they could give their extra tickets to a peer who needs the additional seats. Additionally, the high school plans to connect with the local cable access director to see if it could live-stream the event.
One of the biggest concerns was what would happen if it rains June 5 and 6. Bartelt said a contingency plan would have to be looked into and the district may need to utilize the fieldhouse for the event, though it would not allow for social distancing.
According to Bartelt, other districts plan to have graduation outside rain or shine.
At the March meeting, there had been concerned regarding graduation invitations that had been printed with the June 6 date, the day graduation had initially been planned for. Bartelt said the company that works with the district for printing the invites had said it would reprint the invites at no cost to families.
