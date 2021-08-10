Waterloo Intermediate and Middle School welcomed Christine Ziemann as the new principal for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
Ziemann has a strong educational background. She attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for her undergraduate work, where she majored in elementary education and Early Childhood. She also has her masters in curriculum and instruction, and reading teacher and reading specialist licenses from University of Wisconsin-Madison. Later, she received her principal licensure and director of curriculum and instruction licensure at Edgewood College.
Ziemann began her teaching career in Janesville, teaching first and second graders. In Stoughton, she taught kindergarten and became a reading specialist. And in Beaver Dam, she worked first as the elementary principal and then as the middle school principal, where she stayed for seven years.
Ziemann is excited to be a part of this new K-12 community.
“I have always loved working with children and am very intrigued by how people learn and grow,” she said.
Through the years, she has found her love for teaching grow, specifically teaching grades 5-8. She believes students at this age are “passionate about things and are curious about issues and events and strive to gain understanding of the world around them and I love being a part of that.”
As the school year comes closer, Ziemann gears up for a fantastic first year in Waterloo.
“I would like to thank the community for welcoming me and look forward to meeting you.”