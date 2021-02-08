The Marshall School District has decided to pay off $300,000 worth of debt a year early to save on interest. The school board approved of this action at a special Jan. 27 meeting.
District Business Manager Bob Chady explained the district has $685,000 in principal due March 1 for the repayment of general obligation bonds, initially taken on to fund building the elementary school in 2002; the bonds were later refinanced in 2013.
He said financially, it is a sound decision to prepay an additional $300,000, which would have been part of the March 2022 final principal payment of $705,000. Due to the prepayment, the district would only need to pay interest on the remaining $405,000.
The early payment will save the district’s taxpayers approximately $9,000 in interest that would have been tacked on to the March 2022 payment.
Chady pointed out the $9,000 being saved only impacts the debt services fund.
“It’s not like we can use that $9,000 in the future to pay a teacher or buy classroom supplies,” he said. “Essentially, what it is, is $9,000 less in future tax levy for the taxpayers.”
Chady said the district currently has the $300,000 available in its debt services payment account and the funds in this account can only be used to pay off debt. According to him, there is only an approximately 1.5% interest rate on assets in the debt services fund while the obligation bonds carry a 3% interest rate.
“It’s better to pay off the debt early than try to earn interest on (the debt services account),” the business manager said. “Let’s just do it early and save some future interest expense.”
Chady said as logical as the decision appears, it will cause a blip in the annual tax levy. According to him, when the district tax levy is set this fall, the amount levied for the debt payment will decrease by more than $300,000 due to prepaying some of the 2022 premium.
“However, in the fall of 2022, it’s going to go up by over $300,000,” he said.
The business director explained the district’s debt service levy for tax purposes is structured to remain relatively flat and stable from year-to-year. It can fluctuate from $950,000 to about $1.1 million. However, the tax levy set in the fall will reduce it below the typical level before returning to normal levels.
“So the taxpayers in 2022 and 2023 are going to see a large jump and they’re going to have forgotten about the year prior where they experienced a similar decline,” Chady said. “They’re going to forget we saved $9,000 in interest by paying off the $300,000 this year because they’ll see the taxes increase in those years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.