Beginning July 6, the Marshall School District will recommend but no longer require students and staff to wear masks while using school facilities. This date coincides with the start of the second session of summer school.
Superintendent Dan Grady at the June 16 board meeting said earlier in the month the board decided to require face coverings for summer school staff and students in grades PreK-8 except when eating or outside when able to social distance; masks would be optional for high school students participating in courses where the teens are taking part in intense physical activity.
Early Learning Center Principal Rich Peters, who also oversees summer school, said 20 students had dropped out of the two-week first session because of the masking requirement.
Board Vice President Mike Rateike inquired if families would choose to have their children not attend if masks were not required. Peters said it would be difficult to determine if that would be the case until there is a potential change regarding face coverings.
“Obviously everyone has an opinion and a choice around this hot topic and that would be tough to say until if anything is changed,” Peters said.
Rateike said his gut feeling was to keep masking in place through the first session of summer school but then allow families to make the decision regarding face coverings for the second session in light of the COVID-19 case numbers decreasing. The board vice president did express some concern about potential bullying of children who continue to wear masks when it is no longer required.
“It does come to a point now where we’re getting to a decent amount of the population that can be vaccinated,” said board Treasurer Allison Fuelling. “At some point there is going to be a shift in community protection versus personal responsibility. … If the families are doing the things they should be doing – getting vaccinated, wearing your mask when they are in situations where they might be in with that mixed (vaccination) population, it’s going to help better protect the kids, which will help the community.”
Fuelling added allowing masks to be recommended but not required would allow families to follow their own beliefs and decisions on whether face coverings should continue to be worn or not.
While face coverings would not be required in school facilities, it would still be required for students who are using transportation services to or from summer school. This decision is based on the recommendation from the Center for Disease Control.
During public comment, three parents spoke out against face coverings and said it should be a decision made by families. Nicole Olds said wearing a mask with emerging safety orders is difficult to justify.
“Over the last year since my daughter’s been in school multiple times I’ve picked her up and she said she felt like she couldn’t breath … it’s not healthy,” she said. “These young children are suffering. They’re getting disciplined all day about wearing a mask and putting fear in them. They’re feeling unsafe. Everyone is saying children are resilient but they’re not. Think about therapy – it’s all from childhood trauma so what are we doing to our children now.”
Olds also said it is unconstitutional to require children to wear masks adding lawsuits can be filed against the district over masking and feels one would be filed against the Marshall School District “if you continue pushing this.”
Gavin Peck said his child had attended the ages 3 and 4 program at St. John School in Waterloo during the past year and the children were not required to wear masks at any point.
“I think masks are just kind of excessive at this point,” he said. “I understand there are people in the community who feel different but I think it should be a parent call.”
Ashley Bachim added many of the children are not properly wearing their masks.
“We’re coming home with (masks) with chew marks, they’re full of spit, the kids are pulling it by the nose, they’re pulling them off and putting them back on, they’re not washing them between that, they’re touching things after they touch their mask,” she said.