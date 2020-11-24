While it may not have been heard due to most callers being muted, it’s safe to assume there were some gleeful reactions when the Marshall School Board voted to immediately reinstate winter sports at a special Monday night board meeting. The motion was passed 6-1 with board member Eric Armstrong voting against immediately resuming high school basketball and wrestling. Similar to the fall sports, the teams will not be allowed to practice or host any contests in Marshall; the athletic department will be responsible for finding accommodations.
The district administration decided to postpone the winter sports seasons effective Wednesday, Nov. 18 when Dane County emergency order 10 was issued, which banned mass indoor gatherings. A regularly scheduled board meeting was held that evening and while no action could be taken on how to move forward, the board directed Superintendent Dan Grady to get guidance and clarification on the impact this decision would have on the winter sports ability to move forward.
Grady received information from the district’s legal and insurance providers, which he shared at the Nov. 23 meeting. The board learned order 10 does not impact the district’s ability to transport students on buses as long as the social distancing and masking guidelines are abided.
However, the legal representative said if a district employee, non-district employee, student, parent or visitor became sick as the result of allowing school sports to proceed despite the recommendation from Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC), the individual could bring a legal claim against the district, Grady said.
“The district would have to show reason and explain why we developed our own standard of care,” the superintendent said. “So, why did the district, despite those recommendations, what were those decisions and discussions on why Marshall moved forward. Again, it’s not a roadblock, it would be a to-do if Marshall were to offer in-person athletics for the winter or duration of the winter.”
Board Vice President Paul Wehking said Marshall’s deviation from PHMDC’s recommendation for winter sports is the same as why it chose to deviate during the fall athletic season.
According to Wehking, there were more than 100 athletes and coaches involved with the fall sports season and there were no positive COVID-19 cases among that cohort. Grady noted that while none of the students or coaches were diagnosed with the virus, several had to quarantine due to close contact with someone who did test positive.
Board members noted that even though there are fewer participants, the winter sports are held indoors and athletes would have closer contact to one another due to the nature of basketball and wrestling. Staci Abrahamson added that the risk of coronavirus is not just to the participants, it impacts the entire community.
Board Treasurer Mike Rateike felt the students participating in athletics would be more likely to follow the safety protocols because they want to do whatever it takes to play. This same sentiment was shared by high school Principal Eugene Syvrud, who said coaches and families are aware of what is at stake if the safety protocols are not followed.
Board President Debi Frigo pointed out that legal counsel reminded the school district to look at how disregarding orders and decisions from PHMDC, Gov. Tony Evers and the CDC would be perceived by the community.
“What are the optics? What does that say to our community about disregarding orders … when our hospitals are at capacity?,” she said, adding the implementation of order 10 made her examine if the district was trying to work around the order to accomplish having winter sports.
“We’re tasked with teaching kids the ups and downs of life and part of that is learning disappointment,” she said.
Armstrong expressed concerns that the district is allowing winter athletics, while at the same time it is waiting to bring back students who are identified as ELL, have IEPs or are academically credit deficient into the buildings. Additionally, he noted the decision is being brought forward as Evers is urging Wisconsin residents to avoid gathering with family for the holidays.
“I agree that technically this can be done, but does this district want to do this based on a technicality,” he said.
The board had the final say in the decision, but plenty of people impacted by the action had made their voices clear to the elected officials. Wehking heard from no less than 25 parents and 12 students asking the district to move forward with the winter sports season.
“This allows families to have a choice,” he said. “We let families choose in-person or virtual learning, we let staff choose to have morning or afternoon schedules; those who want to play can and those who don’t want to don’t have to.”
During the meeting Athletic Director Matt Kleinheinz emphasized order 10 did not impact the ability of other school extra-curriculars such as clubs and organizations to continue meeting in person on school property as long as masking and social distancing are followed. There had been some confusion based on the previous meeting that the Dane County order also banned those groups from meeting.
