The mill rate for the Waterloo School District is a bit more than what was approved at the annual meeting, but still less than the 2019-2020 amount. The school board approved the mill rate of $9.75 during an Oct. 26 special meeting. This reflects a 23-cent increase from the number presented at the end of September, but is still 60-cents less than last year’s rate.
Business manager Sharon Peterson presented the updated budget and tax levy, which was approved by the board.
The reason for the increase in the mill rate is the overall decrease in equalized property value. Peterson said the new property value figure was $465,580,000, which is $75,705 less than what she estimated.
Overall, the general fund revenue of the district’s budget increased by $106,300 since the September annual meeting for a total of $3,229,978. Peterson attributed the change to three figures from exemptions that had been unknown at the time of the annual meeting: prior year open enrollment, Wisconsin Parental Choice Program, and Special Needs Scholarship Program. According to her, the total amount the district received in revenue from the exemptions made up $104,461 of the general fund increase.
While the general fund revenue increased, there was also a decrease in the amount of general aid Waterloo will receive from the state. The new amount is $5,405,765, which is $14,535 less than what Peterson put forth a month earlier.
Compared to the general fund budget presented at the September annual meeting, the one approved by the board at its Oct. 26 meeting is balanced. Peterson said in addition to the previously mentioned exemptions and decreases in general aid, there were also changes to employee benefits, open enrollments, and staffing.
“We will continue to watch and save money where we can because we know in the future, even next spring, we may be trying to find revenue that might not be coming to us from the state due to our pandemic,” Peterson said. “We always want to look at the future and be forward thinking about that.”
