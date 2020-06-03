Waterloo High School has announced its honor roll students for the fourth term of the 2019-2020 academic year. Students with a GPA of 4.0 are on the principal’s honor roll. Those with a GPA between 3.75 and 3.99 are on high honors and those with a GPA of 3.30 to 3.749 are on honors.
Principal’s honors
Ashley Batz, Caleb Bergeron, Samuel Billingsley, Vanessa Carrillo Chavez, Jenna Christenson, Bella Degler, Rylee Duessler, Kamden Fitzgerald, Christina Forman, Nicholas Gerschke, Makenna Holzhueter, Kerstin Hurd, Quinnly Hush, Alyssa Jaehnke, Ava Jaehnke, Joshua Josheff, Julia Larkins, Natalie Marthaler, Victor Martinez Lazaro, Taylor Noel, Yareli Perez, Abigail Quamme, Simone Schaefer, Sophia Schneider, Sydney Schonhoff, Kodi Seeber, Brenen Skalitzky, Lily Stonestreet, Cassandra Valle, Tyler Voigts, Maddelyn Webster, Gracie Wiechmann, and Gizelle Zimbric.
High honors
Jonathan Aguero, JayReece Ashton, Andrew Battenberg, Connor Bergeron, Kaylee Bostwick, Jackson Christenson, Kallee Denault, Cabella Ellis, Itzel Estrada, Luke Fiedorowicz, Chloe Fitzgerald, Abigail Gier, Casey Greenya, Andrew Grundahl, Hayley Haas, Addison Hensler, Cristian Hernandez, Blake Huebner, Sabrina Killary, Anna Lanphier, Brooke Lauersdorf, Andrew Leckel, Deeana Lira, Alexa Macias-Davila, Sadie Marek, Jonathan McLaughlin, Brice Melchior, Avery Meyer, Mason Mosher, Wyatt Peterson, Madelyn Ponti, Autumn Rahlf, Michaela Riege, Kaden Ring, Jada Ringenberg, Tyra Ringenberg, Madelyn Roske, Brianna Rounds, Angel Samaniego, Maxwell Schneider, Cooper Setz, Sara Skalitzky, Joslyn Sornson, Sarah Spies, Antonio Unzueta, Lerious Wilson, Amelia Wredberg, and Lexie Yelk.
Honors
Jordi Aguero, Kaiya Albrecht, Juan Alonso Valle, Julia Asik, Makayla Batz, Brooke Benninger, Dylan Bostwick, Dayton Bronkhorst, Keagan Carnahan, Brianna Cayce, Stephen Davis, Deisy Estrada DelaCruz, Montserrath Flores, Keelan Gangstad, Selina Garcia Mares, Miguel A. Gomez-Hidrogo, Cole Gould, Kyle Gould, Ashley Guzman, Bradee Haberman, Autum L. Haseleu, Taliyah Jackson, Cody Kegler, Keona Lahti, Abigail Leckel, Sophia Licari, Reynol Limon Junior, Ariana Luther, Moises Macias-Davila Junior, Ellena Marconnet, Grace Marty, Rowan McCaw, Dana Meyers, Brooke Mosher, Gavin Olson, Leslie Peralta Garcia, Caden Ponti, Skyler Powers, Kailee Rahn, Eduardo Rodriguez Lara, Rebeca Salas-Perez, Justin Sampo, Anahy Sanchez, Callie Selje, Jennah Smith, Jacob Soter, Christopher Stonestreet, Gustavo Tamayo, Brenden Thurnbauer, Abdon Tonche-Aguero, Lane Uittenbogaard, Kaleb Uttech, Kaydi Uttech, Alexia Vaquera, Eugene Wolff, Joslyn Wolff, Wyatt Wredberg, and Ashley Yelk.
