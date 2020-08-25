Big 10 athletes may have a reason to be jealous of Marshall and Waterloo high school students after the Marshall School Board voted Aug. 19 and the Waterloo School Board voted Monday to allow the schools to play football and volleyball during the regular fall season.
The Marshall group voted 4-1 in favor of bringing back sports with Eric Armstrong voting no and Heather Herschleb absent. In Waterloo, the proposal was passed 6-1 with Kate Lewandowski voting no.
During the Waterloo School Board meeting, a total of eight student-athletes and parents encouraged the body to approve having football and volleyball in the fall instead of the spring; cross country was approved during a previous board meeting.
Football player Jackson Curtis pointed out the students already lost one sports season when schools abruptly closed in the spring, to lose the fall sports season “would be detrimental.”
“We know there is a risk involved, but there is a risk every time you get on the football field,” he said.
Joslyn Wolff, who plays on the volleyball team, said while she understood the board and district administration had a difficult decision, it should consider the thoughts of those most impacted by a fall sports decision – the student athletes.
Much like Curtis, Wolff mentioned the board may be concerned about the risks related to playing sports during the pandemic but said the students were willing to take the risk.
Parent Kendra Benninger supported resuming football and volleyball in the fall.
“The seniors need a moment to shine and the time is now,” she said.
Benninger also read portions of two studies that demonstrated students mental health declined when the spring season was canceled.
“I realize kids want to play sports but I think of how the college athletes aren’t allowed to play,” said board Clerk Gene Kegler. “This is not an easy decision to make.”
Despite some board members concerns, it chose to move ahead with the return of fall volleyball and football.
During Waterloo High School Athletic Director Dave Frisell’s presentation to the board, he said he was aware the board had a difficult decision to make and all coaches and athletes were prepared to follow the guidance of the district and make the best out of a tough situation.
Frisell created a return to activity proposal, outlining what measures would be taken to keep the students safe while participating in fall sports. He pointed out the coaches number one priority is athlete safety.
“We need our athletes to be safe and healthy,” he said.
The WIAA and high school conferences have already laid out details on how
Marshall High School Athletic Director Matt Kleinheinz said the Capital Conference, which nearly all of Marshall and Waterloo’s teams are members, will not be sponsoring a fall conference volleyball season and have it move entirely to the alternate spring season. However, it did provide districts some leeway to move forward with a fall schedule if it chooses.
“Currently, four of the six schools in the Capital South have made the move to the spring, which is our home conference,” he said. “Of our 20 events, 16 have been canceled. We have two tournaments and two games with Waterloo still left on our schedule.”
As for the northern section of the conference, Kleinheinz knew Lake Mills and Luther Prep have committed to playing in the fall.
The athletic director said he is fortunate to have “an iron in the fire” with the Trailways Conference and asked if Marshall volleyball could join the conference. According to Kleinheinz, three Trailways South schools have already dropped out for the fall season. He believes the Cardinals could find a temporary home in this conference.
If the either Waterloo or Marshall team is unable to start or complete 50% of the fall volleyball season – including games and practices – it would be eligible to compete during the entire alternate spring schedule.
While the school boards already voted to move forward with the fall cross country season, Kleinheinz did mention the Capital Conference has decided not to sponsor a fall season or conference meet. However, there is the possibility of a conference mini meet.
Again, the athletic director said if the cross-country season is cut short there are options for spring competition.
Unlike the other two fall sports, the Waterloo and Marshall football teams belong to the Eastern Suburban Conference, which is planning to move ahead with the traditional fall schedule. As of Monday, Clinton was the only district opting out.
If the Cardinals played football in the spring, it would need to find a new ‘home’ conference or play all non-conference games.
One of the factors in moving football to the spring is the impact weather will have on field conditions.
“The spring start date for football is March 8,” Kleinheinz said. “There’s usually snow on the ground at that point and certainly the ground is usually frozen. The chances of us tearing up fields and facilities is quite high –when the grass is dormant it doesn’t take a very good beating.”
In a slightly different fashion than WIAA’s rules for volleyball, if a football team is able to practice and play a portion of the fall season, it will be eligible for a pro-rated spring season.
“If we play less than four games or less than six weeks, whatever the difference is, we can make that up in the spring,” Kleinheinz said.
Both athletic director’s plans include allowing parents to transport their children to and from contests to decrease the number of teenagers riding on the bus. However, the districts will provide transportation to those athletes whose parents are unable to drive them to competitions. With fewer students riding the bus, it will allow for social distancing during rides to and from games.
Of course, in Marshall the ability to have fall sports hinges on more than creating a schedule, obtaining personal protective equipment for athletes or ensuring social distancing. The Cardinals need to abide by the Public Health Madison & Dane County guidelines. As of Monday, the county was still under a modified phase 2 reopening limiting no more than 10 non-household members in indoor spaces and no more than 25 in outdoor spaces.
“It’s tough being in Dane County, it’s the X factor,” the athletic director said.
Due to this, the Cardinals are unable to play any home games and the volleyball and football teams would need to practice outside of Dane County once a week to allow the entire team to work out together. Kleinheinz has already looked at an alternate site for those once-per-week football practices.
The Marshall athletic director said since the district began hosting open gyms and opening the weight room, attendees have abided by the protocols set forth.
“It has been outstanding. We’ve been very up-front with them and getting stuff out there. Telling them if they’re sick they’ve got to let us know,” Kleinheinz said, adding there has yet to be a report of someone using the facilities testing positive for COVID-19. “I’m not going to sit here and tell you they love their masks, but they recognize they need to do it if we want to move forward… I think everyone just feels good that we’re kind of going back. I see the excitement in the kids and coaches.”
A similar situation has been playing out in Waterloo, with all fall teams and coaches taking advantage of the five contact days held during the summer. Furthermore, Frisell said a strength and conditioning class in the weight room occurred during the summer with appropriate safety measures in place; no one was reported as contracting coronavirus
As for non-athletic high school co-curricular activities, Kleinheinz said many are off and running.
“Mrs. (Paula) Bakken has done some FFA stuff and that’s been great, and HOSA is actually meeting right now in front of the building at the picnic tables,” he said. “Mr. (James) Crockett has been working on some virtual drama things. Student council has been meeting virtually… We certainly appreciate that we’ve been able to connect with kids in that manner.”
Waterloo Superintendent Brian Henning said the Waterloo School Board would need to examine co-curriculars at the September meeting to determine what can move forward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.