While many people tend to dislike Mondays, youth who attend Marshall Public Schools will have a bright spot on the first day of the week. The Marshall School Board voted June 14 to approve a 2:15 p.m. student dismissal time on Mondays.
The proposal was first brought before the board at its May 19 meeting. At that time, Superintendent Dan Grady said the district was looking to create the professional development calendar for the upcoming academic year. Marshall already set aside professional learning time on the first and second Wednesdays and five non-student days for professional learning for 2021-2022, but “we need more time,” Grady said. “That is a very large need.” In an effort to add more professional learning and development time, the board was asked to consider a 2:15 p.m. dismissal on Mondays.
One of the board’s concerns was the impact this would have on families who may not have access to child care on Mondays.
Grady said the district is looking for a potential organization to partner with to provide after-school care services for the entire school week.
“If it just had to be Mondays, we would figure that out with district staff; we would make it happen to provide childcare,” the superintendent said.
A survey was sent to families and of the 328 responses (representing about 1/3 of district families) 46 indicated they would not have childcare available on Mondays.
“What will that number end of being come September on that first Monday when early release is at 2:15?” Grady said. “Will it be more than 40? Maybe. Will it be less than 100? Most likely. Will the district, if there isn’t an after-school provider, figure out how to provide childcare for those families? Yes.”
All four school buildings will make adjustments to the daily schedules including when the day begins, dismissal times for the other four days of the week and possibly shortening class periods on Mondays.
Other board action:
• Approved the 2021-2022 fee schedule. There will be no charge for food service except for students who wish to get a second entrée or cold lunch students who wish to purchase a milk. No other student fees will be increase for the upcoming school year.
• Approved a request to the Wisconsin Department of Instruction to waive the hours of instruction requirement due to COVID-19.
• Approved issuing contracts for the following positions: high school math teacher, middle school library/family and community engagement liaison, and Early Learning Center building assistant.
• Approved renewing the annual WIAA membership.
• Tabled any action on the 2021-2020 student handbooks. This will allow administrators the opportunity to update schedules based on the new Monday dismissal time and make any other edits as suggested by the board.