While coronavirus has disrupted people’s lives and businesses, it may also cause problems with next school year’s budget. During the May 20 Marshall School Board meeting, business director Bob Chady said, “we are living in extraordinary times, which nobody would doubt or challenge. To set the stage, our economy’s in the tank right now. State revenues are not going to be what state revenues were projected to be a year ago when the state created their current biennial budget. The state is looking at a fairly sizeable deficit currently.”
Given this information, Chady believes the state has a few routes to take if it does have a substantial deficit – approve a budget repair bill or just continue things as is.
As school funding makes up 35% of the state budget, the business director is attempting to build the 2020-2021 budget based on several scenarios including a decrease in state funding. However, the amount of money the funding could decrease by is an unknown factor.
The numbers Chady presented at the meeting represented a $50 reduction in per pupil state aid; this number is based on the last time the state decreased per pupil aid, which was $50 per person. He noted this may not be the worst case scenario for the funding decrease. But given this scenario, Marshall School District would lose more than $725,000 in state aid for the upcoming school year. If the is no state per pupil aid reduction, the district would be looking at a $60,000 budget decrease, Chady said.
“We’re working with a lot of uncertainties but it’s important to look at the challenges that we face,” the business manager said. “One, we have a challenge to begin with and two, we have a greater challenge depending on what the state decides to do.”
The district already plans to reduce expenses for the 2020-2021 compared to the current academic year by reducing several positions, including not needing to hire as many people for summer school aides and summer custodial help for a total of roughly $235,000.
On the other end, the district will have approximately $345,000 in new expenses, which represent increases in wages and salary, health insurance, and potentially purchasing a handicapped accessible van.
Chady said while the school may get some money through the CARES Act, it will likely have stipulations on how it can be used. This could be anywhere from $190,000-$227,000. Marshall School District also have an estimated $78,000 in revenue from a school mental health grant.
As a way to close the gap between expenses and revenues, he has considered other ways to decrease expenses by about $308,000, including a 10% reduction across the school and department budgets and possibly not filling vacated hourly staff positions.
Superintendent Dan Grady said there is more to be determined with the upcoming school year budget and that information will be shared with the board.
The board also:
• Heard from Early Learning Center Principal Rich Peters that the district plans to hold summer school beginning July 6. He said it may be possible to have some in-person courses, but much has yet to be determined. Peters said in talking with staff, they are ready to be able to meet with students face-to-face again. Grady said if there is in-person summer school, it may serve as a test run for the fall semester
• Learned the USDA will provide funds to help provide free student lunches through Aug. 31.
• Approved continuing with the emergency closure work and pay continuation.
• Approved requesting a waiver from the department of public instruction for the requirements to completed an educator effectiveness cycle and civic exam requirement for a high school diploma just for the 2019-2020 school year.
