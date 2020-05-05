While the coronavirus has impacted many of the school district’s operations, the Waterloo School Board still had annual work to complete. During the April 27 meetings, which most members attended virtually, the group approved contracts to certified teaching staff in addition voting for board officers and making the annual designations.
District administrator Brian Henning said for the 2020-2021 school year, Waterloo would need 62.38 full-time equivalent (FTE) total certified teaching staff, which represents more than 60 individuals, some of whom are employed full-time in the district and others who are less than full-time hours with the schools.
According to Henning, two years ago the district had 65 certified teaching staff and during the current year, Waterloo School District had 64.
The district did layoff one staff member in the ESL program. The district administrator said the decision was based on a desire to use more teacher’s aides for the program and less certified staff for budgeting reasons.
“Some of the elementary positions did shuffle … and that is pretty typical and the elementary staff are being moved to where the higher number of students are,” Henning said.
According to a document included in the meeting packet, first, second and fourth grade will all need three sections; 4-year-old kindergarten, 5-year-old kindergarten, and third grade will only need two sections.
The largest sections are estimated to be at third grade where each classroom will have 22 students based on the current number of students. Grades 4k-8 assistant principal Elizabeth Gould said the adult to student ratio will actually be lower because in addition to a teacher, each room will also have extra support from the ESL and special education departments.
“The ratio will actually be about half for the core classes,” she said. “For example, if a teacher comes in to support during literacy, then the teacher to student ratio is actually 11:1.”
As part of the contracts, the approval includes the alternative compensation model that increases the teacher salary amounts by $1,200 based on one step in the model.
As part of the annual board reorganization, Matt Schneider was elected president, Nancy Thompson was elected vice president, Deb Stein was elected clerk and Gene Kegler was elected treasurer. The process was conducted by secret ballot.
The following designations were also made: Famers and Merchants State Bank – Waterloo as the district’s 2020-2021 depository; Boardman and Clark LLP as legal counsel; and The Courier as the official newspaper. The body also approved to continue meeting the second Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
The board also:
• Amended district policy to allow for participating in board meetings via technology and allowing virtual board meetings in emergency situations. Previously, board members who attended virtually were not allowed to vote; now, they will be allowed to take action on agenda items. Furthermore, the policy outlines the board’s expectation is that elected members will not routinely seek to take part in meetings remotely. As part of the virtual meeting policy, members of the public and/or media are prohibited from attending the meeting in person due to the recommendation of public officials. Virtual meeting agendas must include information on how the non-board members can attend via technology.
• Learned the construction of the fieldhouse is ahead of schedule due to the closure of the district facilities.
• Approved hiring Sara Manders as the middle school science teacher, Travis Knaggs for an elementary school special education position, Tyler Kopplin as the high school counselor, and Elizabeth Benavides-Kopplin as a fourth grade teacher. These positions will be effective for the 2020-2021 academic year.
• Approved reassigning Samantha Schuster from elementary special education to second grade teacher and Colleen Hoffman from kindergarten teacher to third grade teacher for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Noted it would need to hold a public hearing to formally request a waiver for face-to-face instructional minutes during the 2019-2020 academic year. This is due to the switch from classroom to virtual instructional during the coronavirus pandemic.
• Selected recently elected board member Kate Lewandowski as the district’s Wisconsin Association of School Boards and CESA 2 delegate.
