The sound of children’s voices has returned to the hallways at the Marshall Elementary School. While those voices may be coming from computers, it’s still a sound elementary school principal Kathy Kennon is happy to hear after the silence from student’s not being in classrooms since mid-March.
“It eases the anxiety of empty halls of the school,” she said.
The district’s elementary, middle and high schools were back in session Sept. 1 with the Early Learning Center returning to virtual instruction Sept. 8.
When the Marshall School Board met Aug. 2, the building principals had plenty of positive news to share. During the last week of July, teachers began hosting the Ready Set Go conferences where they could meet with students and their parents either virtually or in-person.
Kennon said the school initially planned to do assessments at the Ready Set Go conferences but were unable to complete this because Dane County has mandated no instruction – which includes assessments – is allowed to be conducted in-person at this time. The meetings could be held virtually, outside and in-person depending on a teacher’s comfort levels. Kennon reported that as of Aug. 2, nearly 100% of the conferences had been completed or scheduled.
Early Learning Center Principal Rich Peters said extra safety measures had been instilled for in-person conferences, such as requiring masks and social distancing, and have sanitizing wipes and hand sanitizer readily available. To meet family’s schedules, Peters said teachers were staying later to conduct the meetings either in-person or virtually.
Middle school Principal Paul Herrick said there was no way to have a traditional open house where students and families are able to meet all of the teachers who would be instructing the children. Instead, the middle school staff worked on increasing attendance by calling families to walk them through the schedule and make them aware that virtual instruction is real education.
“The family outreach has been a home run,” he said.
Principal Eugene Syvrud said the high school did not have any type of open house, adding there is typically not a large turnout when the event is held immediately before the academic year begins. The school was able to host a bit of in-person freshman orientation with socially distanced activities; roughly 90% of the Class of 2024 took part in one of the orientation days.
While there had only been two days of school, the morning meetings for the elementary school classrooms have a participation rate of 80-85%, Kennon said. She noted these daily circle times help build the classroom community. According to Herrick, the attendance rate at the middle school has been even higher at 90%; during the traditional school instruction, attendance is 95%. Syvrud also reported a 90% attendance rate at the high school.
Majority of staff feel comfortable with district’s safety precautions
The building principals also surveyed staff to determine how safe they felt in the buildings during professional development conducted at the end of August. Peters said the 55% of the ELC staff attended virtually and in-person and 40% opted to attend the sessions entirely in person. During the in-service, several key activities were implemented to help with safety including ensuring all staff materials were ready ahead of time and placed in the respective mailboxes, wearing masks, ensuring social distancing, and cleaning off tables used during the professional development. Thirty-six ELC staff completed the survey with 97% reporting they felt comfortable with the safety measures that have been put in place and 94% feeling the district was supporting the staff members’ mental health.
Kennon had a total of 21 staff members attend the elementary school professional development, noting the staff shared between buildings opted to attend the in-service at another building. Ten people chose to attend in-person and virtually, nine staff participated in-person and two attended virtually. She had 21 staff members complete the survey; 86% felt comfortable with the safety measures being implemented and 95% felt the district was able to help with their mental health needs.
“The goal is to have everything offered virtually and in-person,” the elementary school principal said.
At the middle school the majority of staff chose to attend in-service in-person and virtually, Herrick said. The principal said 15 staff completed the survey with 85% feeling comfortable with the district’s implemented safety practices and 77% feeling the district is helping with their mental health needs.
“People are concerned and worried, but they appreciated the time and space to help them spread out,” the principal said. “Most feel the district has made the effort to make things as health as possible.”
Syvrud said things were conducted differently at the high school where staff was required to attend in-person the first day so the new principal would be able to put “names with faces.” All other sessions had the option of in-person and virtual attendance. He reported as part of the survey, 93% felt safe being in the building with the safety precautions taken by the district. Additionally, 85% believed the district was supportive of the staff’s mental health needs.
Other board action:
• Approved adding an Overwatch league to the high school’s eSports team, which was started in the 2019-2020 year.
• Approved a revised resolution supporting diversity training for the School Resource Officer.
• Approved COVID-19 internal policies related to protective measures, facility cleaning and hygiene.
• Approved the special education handbook.
