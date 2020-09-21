With its reopening plans still developing, the Marshall School District is currently looking to bring back students in various groups, starting with kindergarten through second grade.
The school board’s Sept. 16 meeting consisted of a lengthy information gathering session, which served to gauge the opinions of board members on several reopening topics. The discussion began with Early Learning Center Principal Rich Peters stating grades K-2 are still on track to return to school Monday, Oct. 19, but 4K students would probably return around two weeks later.
Peters said the rationale for the decision is based on the fact kindergarteners and 4K students share the same wing in the ELC, where a limited amount of bathrooms must be shared between both grade levels. The elementary school would also potentially open a week later than the ELC, while the reopening of grades 6 through 12 will be reviewed by the district in early October.
The school board also reviewed the possibility of opening the ELC in a “blended” instructional model on Oct. 19, which would consist of morning in-person instruction from 8:10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., followed by virtual instruction in the afternoon. Other possible instructional models included a hybrid model, where students would go to school every other day, as well as a “normal” model where students would attend school everyday from 8:10 a.m. to 3:20 p.m..
“I’m not going to bring a time recommendation to you yet,” Peters said. “A lot of what we are going to be doing for our reopening plan is based on family needs.”
While parents will have the option to have their children continue remote learning upon the reopening of school, Peters cautioned the students might not be able to keep the same teacher. School board members are aware the ELC’s Oct. 19 reopening is a “fluid” date that could change if COVID-19 cases in Dane County are too high.
“We also want to make sure we’re bringing (students) back in the safest manner as possible and I’d be telling you a lie if I thought we were ready to go in the next week or two weeks,” Peters said. “When we bring students back, I will make the guarantee that (the reopening plan) will be spelled out to a T.”
Metrics for reopening
District administration is currently making sure to take into account metrics published by Public Health Madison & Dane County. The agency’s website as of Sept. 20 recommends grades K-2 can be allowed to return to in-person schooling if the county achieves a 14-day average of 54 or fewer cases per day, sustained for four weeks.
However, Marshall School District Administrator Dan Grady said Dane County also is allowing districts to decide whether or not to reopen K-2 schools, regardless of whether it meets the recommended metrics.
Public Health Madison & Dane County also recommends a 14-day average of 39 or fewer cases per day must be sustained for four weeks for grades 3-5 to open, while grades 6-12 can open if there is a 14-day average of 19 or fewer cases per day, sustained for four weeks. The agency website states that there were 170 average number of cases per day averaged over the period from Sept. 1-14.
The school board ultimately decided to not be tied to the Dane County metrics as a prerequisite for reopening, while Grady said the district will also be monitoring Marshall-specific COVID-19 numbers. If school buildings do end up reopening in October or November, the school board maintained there must be an understanding that classes could return to virtual very quickly due to the virus.
“If we have to jump back to virtual, the teachers are prepared,” School Board President Debbie Frigo reassured. “The students are prepared. They’ve already done it.”
Other school business:
• The district has partnered with Journey Mental Health Center based out of Madison to provide training and curriculum for screening all incoming freshman for traumas related to COVID-19 and racial discrimination.
• Grady said the district has the right to determine face mask requirements for students, staff and visitors, though county guidance would take precedence if it were stricter.
• The school board is looking to hold its budget hearing and annual meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 7, followed by its regular committee of the whole meeting.
