Waterloo Intermediate and Middle School have announced its honor roll students for the first term of the 2020-2021 academic year. Students with a grade point average of 4.0 are on the principal’s honor roll. Those with grade point averages between 3.75 and 3.99 are high honors and those with grade point averages of 3.30 to 3.749 are honors.

Intermediate school principal’s honor roll

Lucy Buttendorf, Angela Conley, Molly G. Danielson, Joseph J. Gier, Emanuel Granados, Violet R. Nowak, Ximena Rodriguez Lara, Myles R. Schneider, Calla K. Schumann, Leanna B. Schumann, Rebecca R. Schumann, Griffin J. Bronkhorst, Bryn E. Huebner, Madilyn D. McCarthy, Logan C. Powers, Brooks W. Sale, David Sarmiento-Paz, and Brody M. Shaner.

Intermediate school high honor roll

Madisyn E. Albrecht, Paxton Culbert, Braxton D. Kuzdas, Mason L. Lewellin, Audrey L. McMahon, Mya Novak, Avery L. Peachey, Emily M. Schoenherr, Wyatt T. Toay, Sean Vacek-Mangiulli, Brenen F. Ahorner, Yesenia Arcos Ortega, Aiden J. Arians, Oliver J. Ashley, Bradley O. Degler, Austin D. Dorn, Kyan A. Dorn, Angel Ferreira-Gomez, Annika L. Freund, Shiloh L. Griswold, Robert C. Hafenstein, Sheila Yolanda M. Pablo Pablo, Isabella L. Reuland, Harmony D. Schaefer, Alejandro J. Unzueta, Kashton Weisensel, and Lincoln M. Wredberg.

Intermediate school honor roll

Kayleen M. Aguero, Zack A. Aguero, Ana Cristina Castanon Martinez, Callie M. Davison, Makenna N. Hauptli, Paytn J. Hauptli, Hudson N. Lang, Dylan R. Rufener, Shea M. Sellnow, Gavin Butzine, Jackeline Cruz Perez, Adelyn E. Dehling, Cole R. Farrey, Rory L. Henry, Bryan Leff, Leonardo Rodriguez Lara, and Kevin Smith.

Middle school principal’s honor roll

Hailey N. Bronkhorst, Evelyn C. Quamme, Jenna C. Spies, and Kylie D. Webster.

Middle school high honor roll

Bryce J. Aubart, Kaden Dabbs, Elisha-James Errickson, Sydney E. Gordon, Nevaeh D. Lawson, Alixandria L. McCarthy, Emmy Novak, Kameron R. Ring, Harrison J. Schaefer, Emerson S. Schulenburg, Kellan D. Smith, Sean T. Baerwolf-Silvani, Emma R. Baumann, Brayden J. Carnahan, Brady G. Ebert, Ryder D. Jaehnke, Brynlee R. Lauersdorf, Eli Law, Isaac Opsteen, Angie K. Simarron, Hunter A. Sornson, Nikomi A. Sullivan, and Dayne N. Wegner.

Middle school honor roll

Drew A. Benninger, Dallas M. Danielson, Ryan B. Fugate, Jocelyn A. Macias, Emerson A. Setz, Gavina M. Zimbric, Aiden B. Bird, Gavin D. Carnahan, David J. Clark, Gideon P. Drescher, Isai Gomez Onofre, Benjamin P. Josheff, Joey W. Kegler, Aubrey Leff, John O. Marty, Kathryn M. Marty, Grant M. Nowak, Ron'Trell L. Rice Lee, and Riley S. Schulenburg.

