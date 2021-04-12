Waterloo High School has announced its honor roll students for the third term of the 2020-2021 academic year. Students with a grade point average of 4.0 are on the principal’s honor roll. Those with grade point averages between 3.75 and 3.99 are on high honors and those with grade point averages of 3.30 to 3.749 are on honors.

Principal’s honor roll: Andrew S. Battenberg, Ashley M. Batz, Jackson T. Christenson, Leeah G. Dorn, Katrina R. Freund, Brenna J. Huebner, Taylor I. Noel, Abigail E. Quamme, Maxwell R. Schneider, Brenen R. Skalitzky, Sarah R. Spies, Tyler J. Voigts, Cordelia C. Webber, and Maddelyn J. Webster.

High honors: Julia A. Asik, Brooke A. Benninger, Samuel S. Billingsley, Citlaly Bonilla Adame, Magaly C. Carrillo, Maren E. Dolfin, Luke J. Fiedorowicz, Allie F. Fitzgerald, Kamden M. Fitzgerald, Tova L. Gangstad, Abigail A. Gier, Blake W. Huebner, Quinnly Hush, Ava J. Jaehnke, Sabrina M. Killary, Briana M. Lauersdorf, Natalie M. Marthaler,

Brooke H. Mosher, Jens A. Novak, Wyatt T. Peterson, Tyra S. Ringenberg, Sophia I. Schneider, Alisa Sheshina, Kylie M. Sornson, Dakota Sturgill, Ryan Sturgill, Brody R. Tschanz, Alexia Vaquera, Gracie L. Wiechmann, and Gizelle M. Zimbric.

Honor roll: Jonathan Aguero, Jordi Aguero, Ashlyn L. Albrecht, Kaiya J. Albrecht, JayReece D. Ashton, Caleb M. Bergeron, Dylan C. Bostwick, Kaylee G. Bostwick, Corrin R. Bowers, Dayton C. Bronkhorst, Shannon M. Byers-Krantz, Keagan P. Carnahan, Lydia M. Ciciva, Bella R. Degler, Rylee M. Duessler, Anahi Estrada, Joyce Estrada, Trevor Firari, Montserrath G. Flores, Kyle M. Fugate, Mitzy D. Galan Aguero

Kyle G. Gould, Addison B. Hensler, Cal Hush, Alyssa J. Jaehnke, Joshua C. Josheff, Rylan D. Kohls, Ava G. Larkins, Brooke N. Lauersdorf, Andrew J. Leckel, Deeana G. Lira, Alexa J. Macias-Davila, Brian A. Macias-Davila, Jonathan J. McLaughlin, Stephany Mendez-Gonzalez, Gavin W. Olson, Yareli G. Perez, Madelyn G. Ponti

Skyler J. Powers, Corryn J. Retzloff, Kaden D. Ring, Justin P. Sampo, Anahy Y. Sanchez, Simone R. Schaefer, Cooper T. Setz, Isaac G. Skalitzky, Jennah M. Smith,

Joslyn R. Sornson, Ian A. Spoke, Adreianna M. Thorpe, Brenden R. Thurnbauer, Antonio A. Unzueta, Cassandra Valle, Joslyn E. Wolff, Amelia Wredberg, and Lexie M. Yelk.

Tags

Load comments