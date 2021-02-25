During the current school year, the Marshall High School has found ways to allow students to participate in sports and other activities. Those methods will now be used to allow middle school children the opportunity to have some athletic offerings.
The Marshall School Board had a special work session on Feb. 24 and voted to allow middle school basketball to be held.
Superintendent Dan Grady and Athletic Director/Dean of Students Matt Kleinheinz have been having conversations since last spring on how to safely provide activities for children. During Wednesday night’s meeting, the administrators were asking the board to consider allowing middle school basketball.
“With the community becoming healthier and our community also not currently supporting or having plans for any rec student activities, that we feel it’s incredibly important if the district can do it safely that we take that leadership,” Grady said.
Kleinheinz said prior to Public Health Madison & Dane County order #13, trying to create any type of sports opportunity for middle school students faced the challenge of transportation to out-of-county facilities. However, since the passage of the latest order, indoor athletic practices of up to 25 people are permissible.
“I’ll be honest, Dr. Grady and I did not see (order #13) coming,” he said. “We’ve forecasted things pretty well but we didn’t forecast that one very well. So, we thought we’d seize this opportunity.”
The middle school basketball program will be held during March; due to the shift in high school athletic seasons, the gym facilities will be available for use by the younger students. The afterschool hour-long practices will focus on skills and drills with the girls using the middle school gym and boys using the high school gym. Similar to how the middle school in-person instruction days work, seventh grade basketball will be Tuesday and Thursday and eighth graders will have the program Wednesday and Friday. Participants will be required to wear masks.
“I think this is going to be a really great fit for our kids and our families,” Kleinheinz said.
The athletic director said the middle school athletes might be disappointed that they won’t be able to compete against other schools, but he pointed out there are not many available options as a few weeks ago area athletic directors hosted a meeting where only two voted in favor of a spring middle school basketball season.
The sports teams will be able to have intersquad scrimmages.
Kleinheinz is optimistic that a middle school volleyball program can be offered in a similar matter in the early part of April and middle school track would go forward with an April 19 start date.
Any decisions on middle school volleyball and track will be made at a future board meeting; the athletic director also anticipates bringing the high school spring sports proposal to the board once the WIAA releases its guidance.
