There will be no first day of school drop-offs or tears from the youngest students as they hesitantly leave their parents to start their first year at the Early Learning Center. Instead, students who attend Marshall public schools will log-in using a digital device to start the 2020-2021 academic year. During a July 28 special Marshall School Board meeting, they voted to move forward with beginning classes virtually.
“We’ve had a lot of feedback and a lot of people reaching out,” said Superintendent Dan Grady. “There’s a lot of excitement and passion to reopen schools.”
Unfortunately, the desire to have students back in the schools is outweighed by the coronavirus. But, the hope is to have face-to-face instruction phased in during the year.
Based on a survey sent to families earlier this summer, Grady said the results demonstrated the majority of respondents wanted to have blended instruction with virtual education eventually leading to in-person instruction while allowing those who choose to spend the entire year learning online to do so. When families register for the school year, they will be asked to indicate if they would like to return to the buildings when it is safe to or if they plan to continue virtual learning for the entire school year.
The superintendent said the district would like students to sign up for a minimum of one semester for their chosen instruction model.
“The teaching and learning on Sept. 1 is not going to be the emergency teaching and learning that we had in March,” Grady said, adding there will be planning and professional development for online instruction unlike in the spring when staff had minimal time to shift from in person to virtual learning. “I think our families will trust and hold us accountable in doing a better job.”
“Our priority is to provide engaging and effective instruction,” the superintendent said, adding the district will try to meet everyone’s needs.
According to the reopening plan, teachers will provide curriculum aligned with state standards and there will be standards-based-grading. Students will receive timely formative feedback from staff and a quarterly report card. These actions will continue for in person and virtual instruction through the school year.
Just like in the spring, all students will have access to a district-issued Chromebook and there will be free WiFi available in identified areas. If necessary, the district will issue hotspots.
As the Marshall schools look ahead to what instruction could like this year, Grady presented a tentative timeline for the process to reopen schools that could change if necessary.
“It’s everyone’s intention for this plan to be fluid,” he said. “We’ll be changing it every time there’s an update or we’re beginning to find really tight metrics that we’re going to use as a guide for these decisions.”
The timeline begins with staff reporting for professional development and training in August. Virtual instruction will get underway Sept. 1 and by Sept. 8, the district will provide some in person services to students who have been identified as needing extra support. If the health metrics improve enough, the students in early childhood through sixth grade will return to in-person instruction Oct. 19 with the intention of spreading the grades across three buildings. A week later, buildings would open for children in grades 7-12.
The decision on when it is safe to allow children back in the classroom will factor in what Department of Public Health Madison & Dane County metrics have been met, local health conditions and forthcoming reopening guidelines issued by the Department of Health. Board member Eric Armstrong also acknowledged that some staff members may reside in areas where there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases.
“It would be nice if we could answer how do we know (when it’s safe to open buildings),” Grady said. “The truth is nobody in Dane County knows. … It’s not just the Marshall School Board wondering when it will be safe to return to schools.”
School board President Debbie Frigo asked what the district would plan to do if the metrics shifted after in person instruction began. Grady said the district would then move back to virtual learning until it was deemed safe to return to in person learning.
While the majority students won’t be allowed in the buildings prior to Oct. 19, per the timeline, staff will report to the building to work.
“Undoubtedly, the school building is the best place to prepare and deliver high-quality instruction. Unequivocally, that’s the best place,” he said.
During the year, the district will require staff to wear personal protective equipment; the district will provide two masks and a shield to each staff member.
Additionally, all students will need to wear a face covering with district leadership determining if a face covering is not feasible for the student.
