For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Waterloo High School will have its annual Multicultural Heritage Night.

Multicultural Heritage Night will be Wednesday, May 4, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the high school cafeteria.

“We are excited to start it up again,” Spanish teacher Ashley Solofra said.

Part of the night will be a potluck. The district will provide a meal, but people are welcome to bring dishes to pass.

The night will feature prizes and games. There will also be basketballs available for pick-up games. And there will be hula hoops.

There will also be a disc jockey “providing music with a mix of popular songs from different heritages,” Solofra said.

Also a part of the event will be face painting and a coloring station.

There will be a time for recognizing students for their achievements during the school year.

“We are going to be giving out awards to those who have made improvements in English or Spanish, and from either nationality,” Solofra said.

The event is free to the public. Questions may be directed to 920-478-3633.