After taking a slight decrease in general aid from the State of Wisconsin for the 2020-2021 academic year, the Marshall and Waterloo School Districts are anticipated to receive a more than 5% increase in funding for the 2021-22 academic year. The local districts are part of the 276 Wisconsin school districts expected to see state general aid increases for the new academic year.
The preliminary general aid estimates were released by the Wisconsin Department of Instruction on June 30; the estimate is based in part on the 2021-23 state biennial budget recommendation approved by the Joint Committee on Finance (JCF) on June 17.
According to the DPI, Marshall may receive $8,226,278 in general aid representing a 5.38% or $419,893 more than what it actually received for the previous school year.
The estimates show Waterloo could receive $5,694,615 in general state aid for a 5.34% or $288,850 increase compared to actual aid disbursed for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Other area school districts general aid estimates for the 2021-22 school year are:
• Cambridge — $4,056,732 (0.29% increase)
• Columbus — $7,590,984 (4.72% increase)
• Deerfield — $4,853,746 (0.84% decrease)
• Johnson Creek — $4,239,491 (13.59% decrease)
• Lake Mills — $8,887,418 (0.09% increase)
The district estimated to receive the most is the Milwaukee Public Schools at $613,054,789 (8.21% increase). It’s one of four districts set to receive more than $100,000,000 — Green Bay Area ($175,957,210), Kenosha ($149,919,708) and Racine ($161,746,212).
These numbers are expected to change with the final general state aid certified by the DPI on Oct. 15.
The initial 2020-21 state general aid estimate for Marshall was $7,914,659, a 0.71% decrease from the actual amount in funds received during 2019-2020. The school district actually received $7,806,385 for the recently concluded academic year.
As for Waterloo, the preliminary 2020-21 state general aid estimate was $5,420,300, a 1.29% decrease from the actual amount of state aid received in 2019-2020. The Waterloo School District actually received $5,405,765 for the most recent academic year.
Estimated general school aids for 2021-22 total $5.0 billion, representing a $109.9 million (2.2 %) increase over last year. Due to changes in the aid deduction for the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program, as well as the JCF recommendation to eliminate aid deductions for the Milwaukee-area legacy independent charter schools, the estimated increase in payments to districts is $196.3 million. Of the state’s 421 school districts, 66% (276 districts) are estimated to receive more general aids than in 2020-21, while 33% of districts (140) are estimated to receive less; five districts are estimated to have no change in aid between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years. Notably, 68 districts are estimated to receive the maximum 15% decrease under the state’s hold harmless aid provision, 18 more than last year. A district's general aids can increase or decrease due to changes in any of the three local factors comprising Wisconsin's general equalization aid formula — property valuation, enrollment, and shared costs — as well as a difference in funds available from the state.