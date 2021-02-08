With roughly 60 days before the spring election, the Marshall School Board needs to fill a vacancy after the Jan. 28 death of Cecil Chadwick. However, the fact the opening being filled is for a board position up for election on April 6 had created a bit of a predicament for the body, which took up the issue at its Feb. 3 meeting.
District policy 133 states the board “shall fill a vacant position as soon as reasonably possible following the Board meeting at which the vacancy was recognized.” The vacancy had been recognized during the Feb. 3 meeting.
As part of the policy, there is a procedure to filling the vacancy until a successor is elected.
Ultimately, the board decided to swiftly move through the process – posting the opening on Feb. 5 and closing the application period Feb. 15. It planned to conduct interviews with the applicants immediately prior to its Feb. 17 meeting.
There was plenty of discussion that led up to the decision, including if the board should leave the seat open until the spring election.
Board President Debbie Frigo said due to how close it is to election day, the body could choose not to fill the vacancy but it would need an explanation as to why it will not appoint someone. She said the reason behind the decision would be that by the time the board completes the process to fill a vacancy, the individual selected may only sit on the board for one month.
Many of the board members supported the statement that based on Chadwick’s past actions, she would have wanted the group to follow the policy in place.
However, board Clerk Heather Herschleb expressed the optics of the situation, particularly if the board chose to appoint one of the six people running for the seats up for election if any of them were to apply for the vacancy.
“I don’t want it to look like we’re backing one of the candidates over the others,” she said; Frigo agreed with the sentiment.
“Then, we are as a board making our selection known when the community still has to vote on that and that could be a really good reason for not (filling the vacancy),” the board president said.
As an alternative, Frigo suggested appointing a past board member who is not seeking election to temporarily fill the vacancy. This individual would already have a background on the board rules and guidelines.
However, if the group chose to go in this direction, it would need to rewrite the existing policy.
Board Treasurer Mike Rateike noted it wouldn’t look good if the board did not follow its existing policy either.
“There is no win in this situation,” he said. “My gut is telling me to follow the existing policy.”
Part of the discussion involved the need to update the board vacancy policy; Superintendent Dan Grady had several examples from other districts that Marshall could use as templates for updating its own policy. He said the board may want to look more closely at the possible amendments to the district’s policy at its Feb. 17 meeting.
Other board news:
• New scoreboards for the high school gym and football field could be happening in the near future. District Business Manager Bob Chady said Athletic Director Matt Kleinheinz has for the past several months been researching the prices to replace the boards.
“The reality is that the middle school scoreboards are kind of on the fritz, so if we were to spend money and put that into the middle school, I just don’t know that that feels like an appropriate investment,” Chady said.
Instead, the district could buy new scoreboards for the high school gym and move the existing high school scoreboards to the middle school gym. This process had been done in the past.
As for the football field scoreboard, the business director said the replacement would add a second row of sponsors.
In addition to scoreboards, Chady has been looking at the price to purchase a digital signboard to replace the existing sign in the front of the high school. The existing letter board requires having a person manually switch out any information on the display.
The digital signboard would provide information for the entire district and not just the high school.
Chady said initially, the savings from not having spring sports in 2020 was considered to purchase the new scoreboards. However, based on the desire to have local businesses sponsor the scoreboards for the entire costs, the business director said those savings could be used to pay for the new digital signboard.
The board took no action but is expecting to see the score and sign boards to come for a vote at a future meeting.
• While there continues to be contention about Gov. Tony Evers state mask mandate among elected officials, Grady said the Marshall School District would continue to require staff and students to wear face coverings when at school.
