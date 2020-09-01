The long-awaited guidance from the Wisconsin Department of Health arrived a mere two weeks before the first day public schools in the state are able to begin the 2020-2021 academic year. Even with the new guidelines, the Waterloo School Board decided at its Aug. 24 meeting to continue with its simultaneous instruction plan with instruction offered on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Superintendent Brian Henning presented three options to the board – stay with the simultaneous four-day a week in-person and virtual education model, priority on the youngest learners for in-person instruction based on the number of cases per 100,000 Jefferson County residents, or completely virtual instruction.
“So much has changed since the last time we met,” he said. “There is no right or wrong answer to this.”
Henning said the county’s number of coronavirus cases has increased but it is expected that like other areas of the state, those numbers will decline.
“So I think there is some positive news on the horizon about things starting to go back the other direction; instead of getting worse, getting better,” the superintendent said.
Last time the board met, it planned to use the positivity rate in the entire county to determine if school would close, but it will no longer be used. Jefferson County is now looking at the number of cases per 100,000 residents throughout the county. This is an important change given the county’s percentage of positive cases went beyond the 8% and then 10% threshold, Henning said.
Jefferson County and Wisconsin Department of Health’s new guidelines suggest the following the Harvard model: yellow level (medium activity defined as up to 9 new daily cases) – in-person learning for PreK-8 and special education at all grade levels only if conditions allow for pandemic resilient spacing. Grades 9-12 will have a hybrid schedule with only a subset of students on campus at any given time as long as conditions allow for pandemic resilient spacing. If the conditions cannot be achieved, all instruction will shift to online; orange level (high activity defined as between 10-25 new daily cases) – the same as yellow level except all grades 9-12 instruction will shift online; red level (very high activity defined as more than 25 new daily cases) – all instruction moves online. The superintendent said during the week of Aug. 10 Jefferson County would have been at level orange based on the number of cases.
The superintendent said those metrics would be used by the school board to be review at a special board meeting to determine if the schools will need to close in the near future. There is no set number of cases to decide if the entire district will close. Henning said the district would work with the county if the district feels it is reaching a threshold
Additionally, Waterloo School District will move forward with immediately closing a school facilities instantly if there are three confirmed cases in a specific school one week. While Waterloo students are all housed in one large facility, it will close down specific schools instead of the entire building.
The district plans to abide by the county and state guidelines when it comes to quarantining students and staff who had close contact (defined as being within 6 feet of a person for more than 15 minutes) with an individual with a confirmed case of COVID-19. In that case, the impacted individuals will shift to virtual learning for two weeks and the classroom will be deep cleaned, which will include the use of electro-static sprayers.
According to him, people who were in close contact with an individual with a confirmed coronavirus case would be directly contacted and advised to quarantine; then a general email notification would be sent to families in the specific school (elementary, intermediate/middle, and high).
The superintendent said the district should be proud of the reopening plan it created; not only have there been many positive comments from parents, there has been an uptick in the number of open-enrollment applications and inquiries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.