Members of the Marshall School Board admitted a decision they made Oct. 7 was going to be very difficult. It was a case of hearing the desires of parents and staff while also considering the science being released about the coronavirus. Ultimately, a narrow 4-3 decision will allow the Early Learning Center students to return back to in-person instruction starting Tuesday, Oct. 20.
The phased approach will have kindergarten through second graders attending half-days the first week, then full days beginning Tuesday, Oct. 27 with four-year-old kindergarten and Early Childhood students back in the building Tuesday, Nov. 3. Under this approach, Mondays would be for remote learning only with in-person instruction held Tuesdays through Fridays.
“This is a really hard decision,” said board member Staci Abrahamson, who along with Eric Armstrong and Cecil Chadwick voted against returning ELC students to in-person instruction. “The community feels one way, staff feels another and science is telling us one thing.”
President Debbie Frigo, who had the tie-breaking vote for offering in-person instruction at the ELC, agreed with Abrahamson on the challenge of the decision.
“I hear the anxiety that I would have if I were a staff member,” she said. “I hear the fear of the unknown. But I also hear from parents who are saying, ‘My kid in kindergarten is not doing well with online learning and I can’t have them missing out on that face-to-face interaction.’
“I look around and I see districts around us that are doing this,” Frigo said. “And is it the best thing for our staff? Absolutely not. Is it the best thing for our kids to be at home, virtual learning? Absolutely not. It’s a very, very difficult choice. No one wants to make this decision. Now is not the time to be a board member, let me just say that.”
Armstrong said for the district to hide behind not knowing when the time to return to in-person instruction is “not a service to our community. It is hedging your bets, it is backing out of confronting this head on.”
He said reopening the buildings to students at a future date would be better, after the number of cases have stabilized. While Dane County is no longer able to mandate school buildings stay closed, Armstrong believes continuing with virtual instruction at the moment is the correct approach.
The first-term board member believes the district has done excellent planning on what will occur when students return, but added there will always be more that needs to be brought up.
“One of my own kids actually wants to go back to school but they’re willing to forgo that for now because, based on their own judgment, it’s not the right time,” Armstrong said.
At the start of the meeting, several district staff members spoke against having Marshall’s youngest learners return to the classroom this month.
Mike Jansen, the president of the Marshall Education Association, said the organization applauds the plans created by the administration and continuing to follow public health recommendations.
“Our school district must continue to put the safety of students and staff as the number one priority; making decisions based on science and providing adequate funding to fully implement safety measures,” he said.
Second grade teacher Ruth Schaap said it is not a question of whether staff wants children back in the building, but if the students should return.
“We are not going to be able to keep COVID from entering the ELC,” she said. “Much anxiety and fear comes from the unknown. We are all doing our best with so much unknown.”
Kindergarten teacher Jackie Motl said one of the biggest concerns among staff about re-opening the building is the lack of concrete answers for coronavirus topics such as what would close the school, what would close a classroom, how many days would the classroom or school be closed for quarantine, and how many positive cases among teachers would close a school.
She said when staff has asked administration for answers, they have been provided some feedback; but, Motl said when staff has asked for something in writing that could be sent to parents, the answer has been “no, we can’t do that.”
One person did voice support resuming in-person instruction during the meeting. Parent Scott Michalek said with the success of COVID-19 precautions put in place for high school sports, he believes the students can come back to school. He pointed out students need a hands-on learning environment instead of a virtual one for some classes.
