Samantha Kluever, Marshall, graduated with a bachelor of arts in the College of Letters and Sciences at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee after the spring 2022 semester.
St. Norbert College
Abigail Thompson, Marshall, was named to the dean’s list at St. Norbert College for the spring 2022 semester. To be named to the list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average.
UW-Stout
Jade Krol, a senior from Marshall who is working toward a BS in special education, was named to the UW-Stout dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Aaron Schattschneider, also a senior from Marshall who is working towards a BS in management, was also named to the dean’s list.
Anthony Klotz, a junior from Waterloo who is working toward a BS in computer science, was named to the UW-Stout dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Bree Marconnet, a senior from Waterloo working toward a BFA in studio art, was also named to the dean’s list.
To earn a spot on the dean’s list, students must have a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Iowa State University
Peter Miller, Waterloo, graduated from Iowa State University in May with a bachelor of science in biology.
UW-River Falls
Nicole McCafferty, Marshall, was named to the dean's list at UW-River Falls for the 2022 spring semester.