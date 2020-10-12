Members of the Marshall School Board admitted a decision they made Oct. 7 was going to be very difficult. It was a case of hearing the desires of parents and staff while also considering the science being released about the coronavirus. Ultimately, a narrow 4-3 decision will allow the Early Learning Center students to return back to in-person instruction starting Tuesday, Oct. 20.
“This is a really hard decision,” said board member Staci Abrahamson, who along with Eric Armstrong and Cecil Chadwick voted against returning ELC students to in-person instruction. “The community feels one way, staff feels another and science is telling us one thing.”
President Debbie Frigo, who had the tie-breaking vote for offering in-person instruction at the ELC, agreed with Abrahamson on the challenge of the decision.
“I hear the anxiety that I would have if I were a staff member,” she said. “I hear the fear of the unknown. But I also hear from parents who are saying, ‘My kid in kindergarten is not doing well with online learning and I can’t have them missing out on that face-to-face interaction.’
“I look around and I see districts around us that are doing this,” Frigo said. “And is it the best thing for our staff? Absolutely not. Is it the best thing for our kids to be at home, virtual learning? Absolutely not. It’s a very, very difficult choice. No one wants to make this decision. Now is not the time to be a board member, let me just say that.”
Armstrong said for the district to hide behind not knowing when the time to return to in-person instruction is “not a service to our community. It is hedging your bets, it is backing out of confronting this head on.”
He said reopening the buildings to students at a future date would be better, after the number of cases have stabilized. While Dane County is no longer able to mandate school buildings stay closed, Armstrong believes continuing with virtual instruction at the moment is the correct approach.
The first-term board member believes the district has done excellent planning on what will occur when students return, but added there will always be more that needs to be brought up.
“One of my own kids actually wants to go back to school but they’re willing to forgo that for now because, based on their own judgment, it’s not the right time,” Armstrong said.
ELC Principal Rich Peters said in a survey sent to families asking for feedback on having children return to the building; 187 responded they would like to have their student return to in-person instruction with 53 wanting to remain online.
At the start of the meeting, several district staff members spoke against having Marshall’s youngest learners return to the classroom this month.
Mike Jansen, the president of the Marshall Education Association, said the organization applauds the plans created by the administration and continuing to follow public health recommendations.
“Our school district must continue to put the safety of students and staff as the number one priority; making decisions based on science and providing adequate funding to fully implement safety measures,” he said.
Second grade teacher Ruth Schaap said it is not a question of whether staff wants children back in the building, but if the students should return.
“We are not going to be able to keep COVID from entering the ELC,” she said. “Much anxiety and fear comes from the unknown. We are all doing our best with so much unknown.”
Kindergarten teacher Jackie Motl said one of the biggest concerns among staff about re-opening the building is the lack of concrete answers for coronavirus topics such as what would close the school, what would close a classroom, how many days would the classroom or school be closed for quarantine, and how many positive cases among teachers would close a school.
She said when staff has asked administration for answers, they have been provided some feedback; but, Motl said when staff has asked for something in writing that could be sent to parents, the answer has been “no, we can’t do that.”
One person did voice support resuming in-person instruction during the meeting. Parent Scott Michalek said with the success of COVID-19 precautions put in place for high school sports, he believes the students can come back to school. He pointed out students need a hands-on learning environment instead of a virtual one for some classes.
Plans for reopening the building
The standard Monday-Friday schedule of in-person learning won’t be happening as the four-year-old kindergarten, kindergarten, and first and second grade students return to the ELC.
Principal Rich Peters provided the school board insight into what the new hybrid learning model – where families can choose to have students return to the school for in-person or continue virtual learning – will look like during the remainder of the first trimester. This includes starting with abbreviated days and no in-person classes on Mondays.
The in-person learning will begin with a week of half-days starting Tuesday, Oct. 20 for kindergarten, first grade and second grade students. One week later, those grades will start attending school for the entire day. The youngest learners in the Marshall School District – four-year-old kindergarten and early childhood – will resume its regular half-day schedules on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In-person instruction will be conducted Tuesday through Friday. Mondays will begin with teachers conducting a virtual 8:15 a.m. meeting for their students. During the remainder of the day, staff will record lessons for the remote learners and have the opportunity to meet one-on-one or with small groups of the online students. Staff can also use this day for collaborative planning with peers.
“The great thing about this is that it will provide all students resources for online learning,” Peters said, adding under this model all 4K-2 children will be able to keep their assigned Chromebooks at home and all in-person K-2 students will be assigned a Chromebook that will be kept in their classrooms.
According to the principal, the plan is to have all students enter the building as soon as they arrive and each child will be provided a free breakfast. As for lunch, students will eat in their classrooms but there will be a weekly rotation where each class will be able to eat in the cafeteria. Children will not go through the lunch line, but will be the lunch delivered to their seat.
Furthermore, students will have three daily recesses and continue to have specials either in their classroom or the specials’ rooms.
The principal pointed out this plan is for the first trimester of the year, ending Dec. 4.
Peters said if a student exhibits one of the following acute COVID-19 symptoms: fever of 100.4 degrees or greater, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, diarrhea, or nausea or vomiting; they will be sent home and asked to remain at home for 10 days. The symptoms will be reevaluated before being allowed to return to school.
The same precautions will be taken for children exhibiting two of the general coronavirus symptoms: fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, stomachache, congestion or runny nose.
The district will encourage families to have their child tested for COVID-19 if they are exhibiting the symptoms. If students do not test positive for coronavirus and are suffering from another illness with similar symptoms, they are asked to stay home for at least three days.
To ensure the safety of school personnel, students and families, all staff will be trained on how and when to use the ELC isolation room/health room/first aide in the classroom; the district will inventory personal protective equipment onsite for students including hand sanitizer in every classroom and pediatric masks; ensure a safe dismissal protocol for early release due to inclement weather; and provide communication.
Peters added the district will continue to validate staff and family concerns and feelings.
In talking with other administrators whose schools have already re-opened to students, the principal learned there are three Ws that are important to follow at school: wash hands, watch our distance and wear our masks.
“These will be very important in setting us up for success,” Peters said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.