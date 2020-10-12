Marshall Early Learning Center teachers waited on a decision from the school board during its Oct. 7 meeting on whether the youngest students in the district will return to in-person instruction. The board voted 4-3 to provide in-person instruction beginning Oct. 20. The phased in approach will start with kindergarten through second grade students attending half-days for a week, then a week of full day classes before early childhood and 4K resume the typical half-day schedule. In-person classes will be held Tuesday through Friday.