Waterloo will send nine high school students to the 2021 Wisconsin FBLA Virtual State Leadership Conference on April 12 as determined by their outstanding performance at the Regional Leadership Conference held virtually on Saturday, Feb. 6.
The following students placed in the top five in their events. The first place winners were: Gavin Olson (computer applications), Brenen Skalitzky (future business leader), Addison Hensler, Andrew Leckel, Jonathan McLaughlin, Maxwell Schneider, Tyler Voigts (parliamentary procedure); 3rd place winners were Jackson Christenson (agribusiness), Andrew Battenberg (graphic design); 4th place winners were: Abigail Quamme (health care administration), Wyatt Wredberg (business communication); and 5th place winner was Sarah Spies (business communication).
Students who placed 6th-8th in their events include: 6th place, Reynol Limon (accounting), Luke Fiedorowicz (agribusiness), Abigail Gier (health care administration), Sophia Schneider (introduction to FBLA); 7th place, Bella Degler (introduction to business communication).
The top three place winners qualify for state competition, which will be held virtually this year on April 12.
FBLA is a non-profit career and technical student organization (CTSO) for students interested in pursuing a career in business or a business-related field. For more information, please contact Lynn Dose at dosel@waterloo.k12.wi.us or 920-478-3633 x 4103.
