Amid the rising number of nationwide concerns about having police officers in schools, the Marshall School Board heard the annual update during its June 12 meeting from outgoing school resource officer (SRO) Joe Nickel. According to Nickel, from the start of the 2019-2020 until buildings closed due to COVID-19, he addressed 263 cases including 27 welfare checks, 19 drug/alcohol/nicotine-related incidents, 18 issues with parents, 16 disturbances, six sex offenses of various natures, four hate crimes, four school safety/active threat investigations, three weapons offenses, and three staff issues.
Throughout the year, he conducted presentations to school staff regarding school safety drills in the event of a threat; worked with school social workers, Dane County Human Services and Dane County Joining Forces for Families; attended various after-school events like dances and sports events; and worked to decrease truancy rates. Several planned programs, such as the annual bike rodeo, had been canceled due to coronavirus.
Officer Dayne Retallick will serve as the SRO beginning in the upcoming school year. Among his priorities are to continue developing school evacuation and reunification plans; increasing interaction with students; building a rapport with students by hosting roundtable talks; attempting to have a social media presence; having a presence at after-school events; creating more events similar to the bike rodeo; and continuing to address the needs of the students and staff.
Dean of Students Matt Kleinheinz said in his experience, the SRO has been invaluable.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve leaned on Joe – whether it’s just for a question or things of that nature,” he said. “I really appreciate the lens he has brought to our staff meetings.”
“I think the biggest thing that’s difficult to quantify is the relationships that the SRO has built with the staff and with the students,” Kleinheinz said. “I can’t tell you how many times this year that a student has come into the office and said ‘I don’t want to talk to the Dean of Students, I don’t want to talk to the principal, I don’t want to talk to the guidance counselor, I want to talk to the SRO.’ We’d get Joe up there. He’s truly been an asset to our district.”
The Dean of Students said while there has been negative media reports about SROs, he suggests the board put a “Marshall-lens” on the decision to have a police officer in the schools. Kleinheinz said the SRO is not a police officer, but a staff member who looks to prevent situations.
Board member Staci Abrahamson expressed some concerns about the current general climate in regard to the conversation about police brutality. She wanted to know what the SRO could do to help the district’s students of color of a different socio-economic background.
Retallick said he could work with the school counselors to create a group of the village’s minority population to help build a community relationship.
Additionally, middle and high school social worker Andrea Fresen said students of color see police officers in a different way and not because of the local police department, but what they see in the news and on social media.
“I think that really makes a strong impact on somebody and is considered traumatizing and just to consider regardless if the officers are helpful people or aren’t doing these harmful things, that is something a kid is bringing with them into the building,” she said. “There’s just extra steps that need to happen to build those relationships. I think it would be helpful to get the perspective from students directly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.