When the Waterloo School District decided to allow families the opportunity to decide if their child should attend classes virtually or in-person, the plan also allowed families to switch between the two methods at any time. However, those taking advantage of that ability has been creating more work and stress for teachers.
At the Oct. 12 school board meeting, the members voted for limiting the number of children in grades PreK-8 could switch between learning methods once per week, except in circumstances where children need to shift to virtual instruction due to testing positive or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or experiencing another type of illness. Families should inform teachers by Wednesday if their student will switch between instruction models on Monday.
District administrator Brian Henning said when students change between instruction methods, teachers need to get the child set up with virtual links and have all the technology to participate in remote instruction. Then, when the pupil returns to the physical building, the teacher needs to have all of those materials prepared.
Furthermore, building office staff receive phone calls from families reporting their child would be learning remotely on a particular day or days. Those staff members are then sending multiple emails each day to inform teachers what student has decided to attend virtually.
Elizabeth Gould, PreK-8 principal and director of instruction, said staff understand it may be necessary for children to switch from in-person to virtual learning at a moments notice due to illness; what teachers are referring to are the families choosing to alternate between the two methods.
“Some families may be experimenting with in-person vs. virtual,” she said.
On the other hand, Gould has been in contact with families whose children may be struggling with virtual learning and the classroom teacher suggests the student shift to in-person instruction. The principal would not want to prevent having those children switch to the physical classroom any longer than necessary.
Grades PreK-8 Principal Shawn Bartlet said the challenges may pertain more to the younger students as much of the curriculum for children in grades 5-8 is already being done through a Chromebook, whether the pupil is attending in-person or virtually. But, he has heard from the PreK-8 teachers that a buffer of having families decide to spend a certain number of days using one method of instruction before shifting to the other would be beneficial.
High school principal Brad Donner said students switching between instruction models has not been as much of a challenge for his staff, noting it has created some extra work for teachers but the district had wanted to give maximum flexibility to the grades 9-12 students.
Henning said the board and district knew that when the reopening plan was approved there were aspects that may need to be revisited. He expressed frustration at not being aware students switching between an instruction method was a problem until recently. This was due to staff members reaching out directly to board members “leaving the administrators out of the loop. You ask us to fix things, but we aren’t aware of the problem.”
But, the superintendent also expressed concerns about teachers getting burned out.
The hard work put in by all staff to provide the opportunity for families to elect to send their children to school in-person or remote “comes at a price and that’s people’s own personal wellbeing,” the superintendent said. “I see a lot of people with a lot of burned out faces and fatigue from having to prepare for two different groups of students and students that switch back and forth and the unpredictable things that happen on a day and staff members getting sick, staff members getting quarantined, staff member’s families getting sick. These are all things that we try to manage on a daily basis.”
Other board action:
• Approved 11 winter co-curricular coaching positions for middle and high school sports.
• Approved a request from a student to participate in an early college credit program course.
