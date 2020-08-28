When schools were shuttered in March by orders from Gov. Tony Evers, parents needed to scramble to find childcare for school-aged children if their place of employment remained open.
Now, schools are opening back up for the fall and many businesses are returning to normal operations. But parents who work outside of the home still have to consider what they will do in the event their child’s school closes for an extended period due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
The Waterloo School District is looking at a solution that would allow staff to continue working, even if their children’s school shifts to all virtual learning for a period of time.
The school board at its Aug. 24 meeting brought forward the possibility of hosting a daycare site for staff that would find themselves in that situation. The board tabled taking formal action on a 3-4 vote with Gene Kegler, Deb Stein, Karen Stangler and Deb Stein voting no.
“It would be a pretty irresponsible parent to not have a plan for child care if they have a job,” Stangler said. “I’d like to think our teachers aren’t that irresponsible.”
The board instead directed Superintendent Brian Henning to gather information on what staff members would use the service and how much they would be willing to pay. The idea had initially been presented to the board during its Aug. 10 meeting.
Following the regular August meeting, Henning surveyed staff to determine how many – if any – would take advantage of a school-sponsored daycare program for their school-age children. The quick survey found 10 staff would be interested; the majority who were interested would prefer the school pay the costs associated with the daycare instead of needing to pay for it. As of the meeting, no staff member had approached the administration requesting the service.
“From one perspective, we don’t necessarily have the majority of our staff needing that,” he said. “But, on another perspective, if it really only is 10 that number is a lot more manageable from a numbers standpoint should you want to take that route.”
The administration is seeking the possibility of a district-sponsored daycare to keep staff from taking a leave of absence if their children’s school shifts from in person to virtual instruction. According to Henning, school employees are allowed to request Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA), which allows for a two-week leave of absence at two-thirds of the regular pay rate. The FFCRA allows to extend the paid leave for up to 10 weeks if the employee needs to care for a child whose physical school is closed due to COVID-19. The additionally weeks would also be paid out at two-thirds of the regular rate. Henning said there are a substantial number of staff members who would be eligible for FFCRA.
The superintendent said the average investment for a staff member who takes FFCRA would be approximately $24,000. Henning did not have the costs for the district to run a daycare. Furthermore, the district would need to hire a substitute to fill in while the staff member is utilizing FFCRA. As of the Aug. 24 meeting, six staff members have inquired about the federal paid-leave program, the superintendent said, but none have requested it.
Board member Kate Lewandowski agreed with the proposal, saying it indicates the district supports the staff.
One of the major points of discussion was whether the daycare should be offered for free or if staff would need to pay for the program.
Stein said if the daycare were free, more staff may take advantage of it. This could result in the need to hire another person to help oversee the program for school-age children.
Clerk Gene Henning would like staff using the daycare to be charged a nominal fee, noting he would not feel comfortable telling the community the district is providing free daycare services to staff. Vice President Nancy Thompson agreed there should be a charge for the service.
“I think what some of us are missing is that if the teachers stay home and take that leave and we can’t find a sub, then what are we going to tell the taxpayers,” board member Jim Setz said. “That there’s no school?”
The board also:
• Accepted the COVID-19 cleaning and disinfecting plan created by Director of Building and Grounds Ken Schimmel. The custodial staff will focus on high-touch surfaces, which may include the following: restroom stalls, soap dispensers, cafeteria tables, toilets, sinks, faucets, food preparation surfaces, drinking fountains, door handles and knobs, light switches, and recreation equipment.
It was noted the district authorized extra custodial hours for disinfecting and there are plenty of cleaning and disinfecting supplies in stock. Additionally, the district purchased three electrostatic sprayers.
• Approved hiring Jaya Monte for kindergarten; Kendra Mussehl for middle school special education; and Natasha Lang, part-time teacher’s aide. These three positions had been vacated by staff for the year due to concerns about coronavirus. The group also OK’d offering contracts to Anela Garcia as a full-time teacher’s aide, Jennifer Schneider as a fitness center attendance, and Duane Olson as night time custodian.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.