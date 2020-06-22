To graduate from Marshall High School, a student must earn 27 credits, but this may change in the future. The Marshall School District is looking at possibly lowering the required number of credits to graduate from high school.
During the June 17 Marshall School Board meeting, high school counselor Rebecca Schneider said when she began working in the district in fall 2019, she looked at transcripts to determine why so many students were at the risk of not graduating. Schneider had not heard of a 27-credit requirement in her experience. The previous districts she worked in were three to four times the size of Marshall, but Marshall had the highest number of students not graduating.
“I don’t think that number is equitable for all,” she said. “With all of our students, they have a lot of challenges we don’t always know – academically but also socially, personally, things that go on with their families. Our community has a lot of challenges that they go through and I think much more than other areas in Dane County.… Twenty-seven is really high for the number of things our students struggle with day-to-day.”
Schneider believes lowering the number of credits would allow more students the opportunity to obtain a diploma. She recommended the school decrease the number of required credits to 23.5, which would include the DPI required 15 core credits and the recommended 8.5 elective credits.
Additionally, the high school counselor felt lowering the number of required credits could offer juniors and seniors more flexibility and freedom to take advantage of youth options, youth apprenticeship and work-study programs. The decrease of required credits would still allow students to take more classes if desired.
Schneider said the decreased credit requirement would also make students feel the courses they are taking as more purposeful.
“This could be beneficial to our students in so many ways,” she said.
Marshall Middle School Principal Paul Herrick sees the change in the number of credits to be beneficial by creating an avenue for those students who may not thrive in a traditional classroom. He said if the middle school is able to work with the eighth graders as they prepare for high school, it could be huge.
“It ties into the social-emotional, kids feeling welcome and valued and by having different options for them as they go through high school is just going to make that deeper,” the principal said.
Director of Instruction Randy Bartels said conversations throughout the 2019-2020 school year touched on quality vs. quantity.
“Just because you move the finish line, doesn’t mean that it’s a better race,” he said.
According to Bartels, the DPI envisions a high school graduate to be ready for not only college and a career, but life.
“Ultimately, we want our graduates at Marshall to walk across the stage potentially being ready for college and I don’t think the shift to 23.5 (credits) sacrifices that at all when we’re talking about quality,” he said.
The district and school board will continue to look at possibly changing the number of required credits to graduate from Marshall High School.
The board also:
• Accepted the resignation of high school principal Sharin Tebo, effective June 30. She was hired for the position in May of 2018.
In her resignation letter, she wrote: “The Marshall High School kids are among the most down to earth, kind, compassionate, and they’re teachers. They’ve taught me a lot about myself and how to grow and continue to be humble. The teachers and staff at Marshall High School care genuinely about each other and our kids, and I am grateful to have shared that with them.When I came to Marshall High School, I immediately felt supported by families as they got to know me, especially those among the most marginalized, with whom I have developed relationships. They’ve reminded me about what service really means, and how you know your impact when you can provide support for them and their child.”
• Recognized the retirements of Early Learning Center teachers Jacqueline Motl and Lisa Hoffman.
• Approved a high school student to enroll in the Challenge Academy. The program allows students an alternate path to earn their high school diploma.
• Approved a 2021 high school softball spring training trip to Florida.
