A Dane County program with a mission to serve children who have a disability or whose families’ income is at or below the poverty level will be opening at the Marshall Early Learning Center.
ELC Principal Rich Peters informed the Marshall School Board at its Nov. 4 meeting that REACH Dane will serve local children who are 3 years old by Sept. 1 in a classroom setting. This will be a different group of students than those currently enrolled in the local home-based Head Start program.
“I’m super proud to be able to partner with them,” Peters said, noting he and Business Manager Bob Chady had started the conversation with REACH Dane during the previous school year. “I really want to emphasize they chose us.”
The school board approved a lease agreement with REACH Dane for the space it will use at the ELC. The program will pay the district $470 per month.
“They’re ready to rock and roll,” Chady said. “They’ve already moved stuff into the building… They are eager to provide programming on-site.”
In addition to serving children who have a disability or whose family is in poverty, REACH Dane works with those who are homeless or in foster care.
The program provides a site director and three on-site teachers “to support the children through transitions and support children’s learning through play” which REACH Dane provides, Peters said. There are also social-emotional support structures.
Peters pointed out the program is bringing it’s own playground equipment and changing some of the existing fence line, which will benefit all of the ELC students.
Additionally, REACH Dane will provide the 4-year-old kindergarten readiness skills set by the Marshall School District.
Due to the pandemic, all of the programming is being offered virtually with food and supplies being delivered as necessary. The principal said REACH Dane is expected to start in-person programming in early January.
According to Peters, class will be session from 8:15-11:45 a.m., Tuesday through Friday; REACH Dane will provide the children breakfast and lunch daily and offer transportation.
The program goes beyond just helping the children; the principal said it offers support and resources for finding employment for parents and searching for housing. REACH Dane can also help provide transportation to necessary appointments for families who are enrolled in the program.
“They really want family and parent success and to have the children succeed,” Peters said.
Racial justice group continues work
A group of six individuals, including community members and district staff, have been meeting for the last several months to dig into the topic of racial justice and what it looks like through the lens of curriculum.
District Director of Instruction Randy Bartels believes the group is “making some nice in-roads into that. And fortunately, the team of six has had some really honest conversations and some really deep conversations about racial justice in general but also how that looks at a community level with regard to Marshall.”
Some of the larger concepts the group is examining are how the Marshall School District defines terms like racism, systemic racism, racial discrimination, and anti-racism; what does an anti-racism curriculum in Marshall look like; how to determine if curriculum is anti-racist; educating students to be active opponents of racism; and developing a system of questions for teachers when reviewing their curriculum and teaching to ensure it is anti-racist.
When the group mentioned the adherence to anti-racism should go beyond curriculum, school board President Debbie Frigo said the board could look at the district’s policies to ensure those are equitable.
“There might be some work a few of us could be doing,” she said. “We can just pull (the policies) apart and look at them.”
