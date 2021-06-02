A year after the local graduation ceremonies were held in an alternate format due to coronavirus, the Class of 2021 will resume traditional exercises with a few alterations from past years.
Traditionally, Waterloo has held its graduation on Sunday; this year, it will be Saturday. As for Marshall, what had been an indoor ceremony will be moved outside, weather permitting.
Marshall Principal Eugene Syvrud will determine if graduation will be held outside or indoors on Thursday.
In the event of inclement weather on Saturday, Waterloo will hold graduation on Sunday, said Principal Shawn Bartelt. If the weather is uncooperative that day, the event will be moved inside to the fieldhouse.
There will also be limitations on how many spectators will be able to attend the ceremonies. At each school, graduates were provided six tickets for guests.
Syvrud said four of the tickets are for bleacher seating and two would be for track/courtside seating. He said seats would be assigned to allow for as much social distancing as possible.
Waterloo guests will be seated in groups of six and will have some social distancing among the cohorts.
Due to the limitations placed on the number of people allowed to attend the ceremony in-person, both districts will be offering livestreams of the graduations. Marshall will be livestreaming on its Facebook page at 1 p.m. and Waterloo will be using the local cable access channel’s website, which can be found online at https://wloo.viebit.com/live/?v=fc2ad06b-81a8-4af0-8c4c-6a727a383df0. The livestream will begin at 3 p.m.
Both ceremonies also have masking guidelines.
Bartelt said everyone attending graduation, including students and spectators, is being asked to wear a face covering during the ceremony.
Syvrud said all Marshall seniors will be required to wear a mask. The reason for face coverings is because not every student has been vaccinated or those who have been may not have completed the two-week period following the second dose.
Guests are also being asked to follow the Center for Disease Control recommendations and wear face coverings, particularly if they have not been vaccinated.
Marshall will graduate 76 seniors and Waterloo’s Class of 2021 is composed of 50 students. A special publication commemorating and congratulating the students is inside this week’s edition of The Courier.