The Waterloo School Board had the difficult task of determining what non-school groups could use the district facilities. The group met Monday evening for a special meeting, one week after its regular October meeting when it voted to close school facilities to all non-school groups or teams. The decision at the Oct. 12 meeting was to prevent people from outside communities potentially bringing coronavirus to the school buildings.
An amended policy was approved 6-0-1 with Vice President Nancy Thompson abstaining Monday. The document noted permission to use the district facilities would be denied if the activity requested to be held at the Waterloo school buildings would pose a health and/or safety risk to participants, district staff, students or facilities. Furthermore, permission could be denied for activities not in compliance with federal, state or county health and/or safety requirements or recommendations.
“It was changed to allow us to accommodate resident pupils and give us more control over who will utilize the facility and when,” said board President Matt Schneider. “What this allows the district to do legally is … prevent outside organizations coming in (to use facilities) during the pandemic.”
During the Oct. 12 meeting, the discussion on facilities use centered on trying to prevent COVID-19 being brought to the school by a non-local group. Under the updated policy, which was drafted with the assistance of the district’s legal counsel, a group can be denied use of the school buildings if it would pose a health risk.
As part of the meeting, the board needed to determine what groups would have access to the district facilities.
“We knew it was going to be tough when we got back to this,” said board member Kate Lewandowski.
Among those approved to use the district facilities were the local Cub Scouts, Booster Club, FFA Alumni and WYSO (Waterloo Youth Sports Organization). The board decided Superintendent Brian Henning could use discretion to determine if a group would be eligible to use the school buildings as outlined in the updated policy.
As part of the board’s decision, WYSO would not be able to host any competitions against an out-of-town team. Additionally, the question was posed if the board should limit the number of spectators that could be present during a WYSO event.
WYSO President Otto Degler wanted to find out what the district was comfortable with.
“We don’t want practices to become spectator events,” he said.
Board member Jim Setz suggested the youth sports organization follow the spectator restrictions being enforced by the high school athletic teams – no more than six spectators per player and all six of those people should reside in the same household.
Setz added that if the high school changes on how many spectators it allows at its events, WYSO would need to follow suit.
As part of the meeting, the board also approved the six-page facility use agreement.
