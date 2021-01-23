As the Marshall School district continues to plan reopening its buildings for in-person instruction, the Marshall School Board was looking at the number of open enrollees the district will be able to accommodate next year. The board was unanimous in its decisions to accept the numbers presented Jan. 20 at its regular meeting.
There will be room for most families who wish to send their child to Marshall, but the district has decided it would not accept any students who have an individual education plans (IEP).
“We can’t welcome more growth (in special education),” Superintendent Dan Grady said, adding this is consistent with past years. “Again, it comes down to what potential staffing and/or services i.e. costs would the district be willing to take on for an open enrolled student vs. one of our resident students.”
District Business Manager Bob Chady pointed out when a student open enrolls into Marshall schools, the district receives roughly $12,000 per pupil from the resident district.
“But the costs could certainly be triple, quadruple or more than that for certain students,” Chady said. “That’s why most school districts identify their special education open enrollment at zero.”
While there is no open enrollment in the special education program, the board approved the following open seats: 4K – 20; kindergarten – 25, 1st grade – 14, 2nd grade – 13, 3rd grade – 12, 4th grade – 20, 5th grade – 28, 6th grade – 26, 7th grade – 22, 8th grade – 38, 9th grade – 37, 10th grade – 29, 11th grade – 36, and 12th grade – 35.
Grady explained the number of seats available for open enrollees is based on the projected number of resident students, the optimal and maximum number of students per classroom section, and the number of classroom sections.
Additionally, as the host district for the JEDI virtual charter school, Marshall sets the number of open enrollees it can accept there are 23 seats for each grade from 4k to 2; 25 seats for each grade from 3 to 6; and 35 seats for each grade 8 to 12.
In the event there are more open-enrollment applicants than available seats for either the Marshall schools or JEDI virtual school, a waiting list will be created, though Grady does not believe that will be necessary.
Other board news:
• The majority of the district’s special education staff and para-educators have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as part of the tier 1a population. As of the meeting, Grady said the district is waiting for the Department of Health Service and Dane County to announce if school staff will be part of the 1b tier. He said the district plans to work with Prairie Ridge Health Clinic and UW Health to get staff vaccinated as soon as possible.
“They (Dane County superintendents) are very, very frustrated because we’re hearing of pharmacies, we’re hearing of other health care providers and certainly other counties that have vaccinated all of their school staff, not in Dane County,” Grady said. “We’ve had multiple follow ups at the county level.”
• Approved a nursing contract with Fort HealthCare for the 2021-2022 school year. The contract includes a 3% pay increase and will be for a maximum of 800 hours during the school year.
