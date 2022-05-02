Fourth-grade students at Waterloo Elementary School are picking up research skills, as well as unique skills in how to present what they learn with what teachers are calling a wax museum.
The students are researching historical figures in preparation for a “wax museum” of Wisconsin history. It won’t be a traditional wax museum. Rather, students will apply their research to dress up and act like the historical figures they have chosen.
“There will be an ‘on’ button that you push and they will start moving and talking like their historical figure,” fourth-grade teacher Mike Birschbach said.
After doing the research, students will develop a paragraph about each historical figure. Part of the learning process is how to structure a paragraph, particularly how to start and conclude it, but also to present facts.
“We try to use the ‘lettuce, meat and tomato’ method to put a paragraph together,” Birschbach said. “As they are researching, they are working on the meat part of the paragraph.”
The lettuce and tomato would represent the start and conclusion of the paragraph.
Birschbach said the key is for the students to learn how to research and present information in an educational setting. That includes learning about what plagiarism is and why it is important not to copy the work of others.
Students were required to choose people who had ties to Wisconsin.
“A lot of them have turned out to be more modern, and even some sports figures,” Birschbach said.
Some chose Wisconsin athletes from the past 25 years, like Green Bay Packers stars Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre, or Milwaukee Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ray Allen. One student’s project is on Bucks great Lew Alcindor, later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Fourth-grader Zach Knapton chose Rodgers.
“He is inspirational to young kids. He shows that your dreams can come true if you work hard enough,” Knapton said.
Another student, Mackenzie Gordon, chose Dana Rettke, a six-foot-eight-inch middle blocker for the UW Badgers’ women’s volleyball team from 2016-2020. Gordon said she chose Rettke because she is also interested in volleyball.
“I’ve been to a few Badger volleyball games,” she said. “I just got out of volleyball camp.”
Part of Gordon’s presentation will include how Rettke now plays professional volleyball in Italy.
Anniston Setz chose to research Libby Riddles, a Madison native who became the first woman to win the Iditarod. Setz said she was inspired by Riddles.
Setz has studied much about the Iditarod, including how “It’s 1,000 miles long,” she said.
Plus, there was one other perk, she said.
“I really like dogs,” Setz said.
Another student, Luke Dowling, has a personal connection to his choice – Gen. Douglas MacArthur, who had a prominent role in the U.S. Army in the first half of the 20th century, including during World War II.
“My dad is in the military,” Luke said. “And, I thought it was just cool that he (MacArthur) served overseas.”
The wax museum is an annual event, but was scaled back in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The students will have the wax museum May 20 from 10-11 a.m. in the elementary school multipurpose room.