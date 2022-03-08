The Marshall School District has started a public discussion on how to use federal Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) III funds. A survey has been distributed to district residents and it was a topic at the March 2 school board meeting.
“We want to get all the voices from all students and all parents,” Superintendent Dan Grady said.
The district is set to receive just under $1.9 million in ESSER III funds to use over the next two years. The funds are to offset costs and expenditures that occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic with an “additional emphasis on addressing and assessing learning loss,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
Public input is required in developing a plan to use funds.
Districts are required to use at least 20% of their allocations to address and assess learning loss through implementing evidence-based interventions. District Finance Director Bob Chady said the district will look at summer learning or summer enrichment programs, extended days, comprehensive after school programs and extended school year programs.
Another requirement is to respond to students’ academic, social and emotional needs and address the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on students from low-income families, students of color, English learners, students with disabilities, students experiencing homelessness, youth in foster care and migratory students.
Grady said unfinished learning in subjects like literacy and math has been observed since the start of the pandemic, as well as lower attendance and engagement.
Due to this, the district is proposing to use 40% of its allocations toward addressing and assessing learning loss.
“Our intent is to really close achievement gaps created by the pandemic,” Chady said. “We initially said we could do the minimum but you saw the report cards … We decided to double that because we need more intervention to help students.”
Chady told the school board there has been some administrative discussion that a portion of the funds could be used to offset the $450,000 operational referendum budget plan for 2022-23 and 2023-24.
“If we set aside $900,000 though, it doesn’t get us through the first three years, just the first two years,” Chady said. “We may have to move some instructional coaches and interventionists into grant-approved positions and have them paid through grants. It’s a bit of a shell game though the grant does permit it.”
Chady added that is “not necessarily best practice,” but said the district is “backed into doing that” because of a lack of funds from the state legislature to help with COVID-19 related financial issues.
However, Chady alluded to a possibility of not using the 40%. He said the initial thought was to split the money evenly across each year, but he and other administrators decided against that.
“Why not do more in the first year and try to close the gap in the first year?” Chady said, adding that if the gap is closed enough in the first year, then the district wouldn’t need as many funds to address the learning losses.
Survey
The district distributed a survey earlier in the week in order to satisfy a requirement to receive funds, that it had to seek public input. In the first two days of the survey being available, 68 people responded. None were students; all were either parents or people who work in the district. Chady indicated there wasn’t a plan at that time to reach students directly.
Chady said 70% of respondents were in favor of using 40% of the funds allocated toward addressing and assessing learning loss and 23.5% preferred having the district do the 20% minimum.
“The rest indicated we should be doing more than 40%, which we very well may do,” Chady said.
Chady said the feedback included suggestions to use funds toward teacher retention, substitute teachers, training for bilingual and Spanish language classes for staff to learn to communicate with Spanish-only speaking students, focusing on mental health staffing and providing more summer learning. Another suggestion was to consult with the study groups established after the Marshall Community Conversation that was set up to determine needs inside the school district.
The district will continue reviewing survey results, consider refinements to its proposed plan and then submit a plan and rough budget to the DPI for review and approval. The district is required to submit a plan by March 11. The approved plan will be posted on the district website and a response is expected from the DPI as early as mid-April.