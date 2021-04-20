The Marshall School District is moving forward with getting new scoreboards for the athletic facilities after the board voted to approve the purchase at its April 7 meeting.
District Business Manager Bob Chady said in order for the district to get the scoreboards installed before the track-resurfacing project, slated for this summer, the district needed to put in an order.
“We’re really up against a timeline,” he said.
According to Chady, the price tag for the new football field scoreboard and high school gym scoreboards is just under $37,300 with an anticipated $36,000 in sponsorships to pay for the new digital boards.
In addition to the remaining costs for the scoreboards, the district would also pay for the installation of the boards. Chady expects the cost to the district be no more than $10,000.
As of the April 7 meeting, Medina Mutual Insurance had been confirmed as a major sponsor for the scoreboards and the district was still seeking two more sponsors.
“Medina Mutual Insurance is grateful for the opportunity to give back to our community and especially the kids as they work so hard to go above and beyond the rigor of their daily academic schedule by participating in extracurricular activities” said General Manger Shawn Korth in an April 15 release. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with the school district that serves so many of our clients.”
In the same release, Marshall Athletic Director Matt Kleinheinz said he was excited the outdated boards will be replaced.
“How fortunate are we to have Shawn and Medina Mutual Insurance step up to the plate for our kids and community to make this happen? I can’t express our gratitude enough,” he said. “The new boards will really bring our facilities up to speed and something we all here in Marshall can be proud of.”
During the Feb. 3 board meeting, Chady said he and Kleinheinz had for several months been looking at the prices for new scoreboards.
“The reality is that the middle school scoreboards are kind of on the fritz, so if we were to spend money and put that into the middle school, I just don’t know that that feels like an appropriate investment,” Chady said in February.
Instead, the district could buy new scoreboards for the high school gym and move the existing high school scoreboards to the middle school gym. As for the football field scoreboard, the business director said the replacement would add a second row of sponsors.
Future facilities projects
Chady also provided updates on other buildings and grounds projects. He said recently, the district recently released a request for proposals for architectural design and construction management services.
“This is really the first step in the district trying to address some of our improvement needs and I would just mention those improvement needs are a better or improved access protocol to our schools,” Chady said.
One of those access protocols would be having more secured access for visitors to the school; he said in addition to the existing system that allows people into the building from outside, visitors should only be given direct access to the school offices and then go through a secure door from the office to get access to the rest of the building.
Beyond the visitor access to the buildings, Chady said the high school technology education area may need to be expanded, all bathroom facilities could be updated, and the elementary school roof will need to be fully replaced in the future.
As for the HVAC and indoor air quality study, an analysis was completed in February with a mitigation proposal arriving in March. Chady said the district has solicited a second bid for the project and expects that vendor’s plan of action to be ready soon. He expects the two bids to come before the board in the near future.
The business manager said the district could use the federal COVID-19 relief funds to pay for the project.
